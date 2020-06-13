/
/
monroeville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM
245 Apartments for rent in Monroeville, PA📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
38 Units Available
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
38 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1233 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4615 Northern Pike
4615 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1668 sqft
This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home will be available in early July. Totally renovated throughout, this home has nicely sized bedrooms, with 2 double closets in the master. Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
138 College Park Dr
138 College Park Drive, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Monroeville will be available in July! Multi level home with upgrades throughout! Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Bathrooms have new flooring and fixtures. Nice level backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
444 Brunner Dr
444 Brunner Drive, Monroeville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1700 sqft
Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths in sought-after Monroeville.
Results within 1 mile of Monroeville
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
6 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1048 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
324 Fairmont Street - 324 Fairmont - Church
324 Fairmont Ave, Trafford, PA
Studio
$695
Beautiful Church on Corner Lot - Trafford, PA - Looking for a church for your congregation - come see this one!! Beautiful church on corner lot with gorgeous wooden ceiling in sanctuary.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
507 Fairmont Ave
507 Fairmont Avenue, Trafford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1638 sqft
Direct No Credit Check Loan - NOT FOR RENT - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT - 507 Fairmont Ave is 3BR 2bath and 1650 sq ft. in Trafford, PA 15085. This is a big house in good shape. You should take a look. Price is $59K with $4000 down and $450 a month.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7739 Saltsburg Rd
7739 Saltsburg Road, Plum, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed / 2 bath single family in Plum SD - Property Id: 297709 Nicely updated 3 bed / 2 bath single family, split level home in Plum School District. Section 8 possible. Large finished game room in walkout basement.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
959 5th Ave
959 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
First floor unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
957 5th Ave
957 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Top unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
Results within 5 miles of Monroeville
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
8 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Erhardt Dr
210 Erhardt Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BD 1BA in Penn Hills! - NEWLY RENOVATED! -3 bedroom -1 full bathroom -Spacious rooms -Close to shopping and restaurants -Granite countertop -Central AC -Nice neighborhood *no pets for this property! *2 year lease *Sorry,
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
1518 Fairmont
1518 Fairmont Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1518 Fairmont Available 08/01/20 518 Fairmont - A spacious 2 bed 2 bath apartment close to Penn ave and the parkway. New modern floors, washer dryer in unit and off street parking all for a great price. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5067480)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
739 Gaywood Dr
739 Gaywood Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home in Penn Hills/Blackridge neighborhood. Conveniently located near the I-376 corridor.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1733 Evans Ave
1733 Evans Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Freshly Painted Two Bedroom Home - Cozy two bedroom home in McKeesport. Recently renovated with new paint and heating system! The covered back porch opens up into a beautiful shaded yard. Large living room with mantle.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1118 Largo Way
1118 Largo Way, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Now Available! Large 2 bedroom townhome located in East McKeesport! Newer Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Dishwasher; Gas Heat (forced air); Central A/C; Garage Parking + Driveway; Balcony; Laundry Hookups.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Princetone Park
1 Unit Available
623 Princeton Blvd
623 Princeton Boulevard, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1160 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom House - **Due to the COVID-19 all showings have been put on pause until the end of April** If you are interested in viewing this property request a showing and a follow up email will go out towards the end of next week.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Sandune Dr
122 Sandune Dr, Murrysville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
2200 sqft
Lovely Patio Home for rent - Property Id: 262820 Lovely patio home offering an open floor plan, palladium windows, neutral decor, cathedral ceiling AND fireplace in Living room, a convenient first floor laundry, a bright fully equipped kitchen
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1529 Lime Hollow
1529 Lime Hollow Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st! Description: This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
3417 Grover St
3417 Grover Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$770
Large 2 bedroom apartment in McKeesport.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
702 Cascade Rd
702 Cascade Road, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in. *** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *** 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Monroeville, the median rent is $751 for a studio, $871 for a 1-bedroom, $1,090 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,364 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Monroeville, check out our monthly Monroeville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Monroeville area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monroeville from include Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, South Park Township, Murrysville, and Upper St. Clair.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAIndiana, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA