Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator parking garage

2Br 2Bath condo in the Heart of downtown Phoenixville. Security door entrance, Elevator, Private parking garage with assigned parking. Ready July 1. The unit is located in the building behind the Iron hill Brewery. The unit includes Washer dryer granite tops in the kitchen ample closet space and an additional storage space just two doors away from the unit. This wont last.