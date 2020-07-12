/
roxborough park
301 Apartments for rent in Roxborough Park, Philadelphia, PA
6 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
10 Units Available
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
2 Units Available
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
743 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with spacious closets and custom finishes. Free on-site parking. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Enjoy nature at nearby Wissahickon Valley Park. Easy access to SEPTA rail and bus stops.
1 Unit Available
100 PARKER AVENUE
100 Parker Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2043 sqft
Come experience this lovely 3/4 bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Roxborough Park
23 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
5 Units Available
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
This community provides off-street parking along with onsite laundry facilities and fitness center. Apartments available with one or two bedrooms, and each features hardwood flooring and central AC. Located just steps from Ivyridge Shopping Center.
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
4 Units Available
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
734 sqft
Located just a short distance from Downtown Philadelphia, Summit Gardens Apartments has several shopping and food options all within a couple blocks.
9 Units Available
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just minutes from Pachella Fields and ShopRite of Roxborough, this community offers residents a new fitness center, free trash collection, and onsite laundry. Units have brand new kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting, and are pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
This community offers controlled-access entry, beautiful landscaping, and a resident referral bonus. Redesigned apartment homes feature new windows and appliances, and pets are allowed. Wissahickon Valley Park and the Andorra Shopping Center are nearby.
6 Units Available
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Onsite parking, beautiful landscaping and resident referral bonuses are just a few of the benefits of living in this community. Apartments include in-unit laundry and new windows. There's a local Wawa and Kendrick Playground nearby.
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
467 Leverington Ave
467 Leverington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
6 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE - JULY 1st - OFF STR PKG FOR 5 CARS ! X- LARGE HOME IN MOVE IN COND ! 5 / 6 HUGE BEDRMS with 3 full ceramic tile baths ( all Updated ) LOTS of Closet Space - EXTRA FULL SIZED ROOM- Spacious living room and dining room with Refinished H/W
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
253 Shawmont Ave
253 Shawmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1400 sqft
Available now! Located in the quiet Green Tree Run Community . This gorgeous 2 bedroom bi-level condo features ample natural light, up-to date appliances, granite counter tops, a lovely balcony and much more.
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
130 ROCKLAND AVENUE
130 Rockland Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1458 sqft
A very beautiful renovated single family home with 3 bedrooms and two full baths in Lower Merion school district. Close to Belmont Hill library, swimming pool and elementary school. Easy access to I-76 to get to downtown Philadelphia.
1 of 29
1 Unit Available
329 Carson Street
329 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Manyunk 4 bedroom Gem with OFF street parking! - Urban meets suburban in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
369 RIPKA STREET
369 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1056 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 full bath home with ample parking and a large backyard ideally located on a quiet street yet close to Main Street and train stations! This pet friendly home features central air, hardwood floors throughout, a finished
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
4523 Saint Davids Street
4523 Saint Davids St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
4523 Saint Davids Street Available 08/01/20 4523 Saint David Street Philadelphia 19127 - Charming 3br/2ba home located just steps from all Manayunk has to offer! Nestled on a quiet and peaceful block, this home features updated kitchen, large
1 of 30
1 Unit Available
245 RIPKA STREET
245 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1520 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a fantastic neighborhood withthree-car PARKING.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
141 KRAMS AVENUE
141 Krams Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
631 sqft
Welcome to the Parish House Manayunk! Designed and built in the High Victorian style of Gothic architecture in 1876, it has been lovingly restored by Baker Street Partners in 2020, developers known for their amazing restoration work and keen eye for
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD
4601 Flat Rock Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apex Manayunk expertly blends three brand-new buildings with four historic textile mill structures to create one of the region's most exciting luxury apartment communities.
1 of 22
1 Unit Available
107 CARSON STREET
107 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/Q-aSli6cA5g Turn the corner and you're on Main Street! If you are looking for easy access to the area's great restaurants, shops and nightlife then look no further.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
594 LIVEZEY STREET
594 Livezey Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1610 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental property available immediately. This stunning unit includes hardwood floors, recess lighting in the main living area. The brand new kitchen offers lots of counter space and a full package of appliances.
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
6909 EPIPHANY PLACE
6909 Epiphany Court, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2740 sqft
Enjoy suburban living with the convenience of the City and easy access to Route 76, Route 1, Ridge Ave, Henry Ave, Wissahickon Valley Park, and Main Street Manayunk.
