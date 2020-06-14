Apartment List
77 Apartments for rent in Ambler, PA with garage

Ambler apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Highland Ave.
201 Highland Avenue, Ambler, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Newly Renovated Rancher - 3 Bed / 1.
Results within 5 miles of Ambler
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 SWEETWATER CIR
7 Sweetwater Circle, Spring House, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
An amazing rental has just come available! This is one to watch! Beautiful, large town home (2100 sf plus a finished basement) in highly sought-after Lower Gwynedd/Ambler. Wissahickon schools.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
206 PICKET POST COURT
206 Picket Post Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2094 sqft
Beautiful well taken care of town home will be ready 7/7/2020 . 3 bedrooms , 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3302 CARRIAGE COURT
3302 South Carriage Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2336 sqft
Very Nice 3-Story Maintenance Free Townhouse In The Popular Gwynedd Pointe Community With Exceptional Curb Appeal And Nice Layout; Main Floor Consists Of Large Living Room, Dining Room nice For Entertaining, Modern Sunny Eat-In Kitchen With

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
471 IRWINS LANE
471 Irwins Lane, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
608 sqft
- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7701 DOE LANE
7701 Doe Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2980 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental/ No pets / Shared Living/ Roommate for Beautiful Furnished Home to share with one other occupant (total of 2 adults - separate quarters), 1 Bedroom Unit is available for rent with all utilities included and free WiFi.
Results within 10 miles of Ambler
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
5 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Central Germantown
78 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,125
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
29 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,478
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Wynnefield Heights
16 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
31 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
City Guide for Ambler, PA

Every summer Ambler, PA, hosts the Ambler Arts &amp; Music Festival, a locally curated event for all you culture junkies!

Ambler is a rather small borough located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and more than 6,426 people call this place home. Ambler was originally known as the Village of Wissahickon, but it was renamed in 1869 in honor of Mary Ambler, a local Quaker woman who played an important role in the rescue of people who were involved in what is often referred to as "The Great Train Wreck of 1856." Another interesting tidbit about Ambler is that it was once a thriving center for the manufacture of asbestos between the late 1800s and the mid-1900s. Dawesfield, a historic country estate located in Ambler, was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, and is an interesting place to visit for those who want to get a feel of life in a bygone era. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ambler, PA

Ambler apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

