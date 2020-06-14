77 Apartments for rent in Ambler, PA with garage
1 of 3
1 of 22
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 47
1 of 8
1 of 52
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 29
1 of 8
1 of 36
1 of 28
1 of 61
1 of 27
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 48
1 of 32
1 of 27
1 of 5
Every summer Ambler, PA, hosts the Ambler Arts & Music Festival, a locally curated event for all you culture junkies!
Ambler is a rather small borough located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and more than 6,426 people call this place home. Ambler was originally known as the Village of Wissahickon, but it was renamed in 1869 in honor of Mary Ambler, a local Quaker woman who played an important role in the rescue of people who were involved in what is often referred to as "The Great Train Wreck of 1856." Another interesting tidbit about Ambler is that it was once a thriving center for the manufacture of asbestos between the late 1800s and the mid-1900s. Dawesfield, a historic country estate located in Ambler, was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, and is an interesting place to visit for those who want to get a feel of life in a bygone era. See more
Ambler apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.