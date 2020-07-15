Residences at Bentwood

Lease Length: 9-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Refundable Security Deposit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs. Restricted Dog Breeds include but are not limited to: Akitas, American Bull Dog, Chowchows, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bull, Rottweilers, St. Bernards, Staffordshire Terriers, or any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds or any breed known to have the potential to display aggressive behavior. If unsure regarding mixed breeds, owner may be requested to have a veterinarian certify the dog is not aggressive. Restricted Animals include but are not limited to: Birds (parrots, cockatiels, and macaws) Ferrets, Piranhas, Rabbits, Raccoons, Reptiles (snakes & iguanas), Skunks, Squirrels, and Tarantulas.