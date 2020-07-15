All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

Residences at Bentwood

201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000 ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA 19401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 455 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 534 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 127+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 543 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 458 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

See 100+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Bentwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus. Bentwood Campus is one of the most recognizable real estate settings in Montgomery County, featuring a Hyatt House Hotel, 100,000 square feet of Class A office space and a KinderCare Daycare Center.

The Residences at Bentwood establishes a new standard for luxury apartment living, just a short distance from Plymouth Meeting Mall, which offers a wide array of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, including: Whole Foods, AMC Movie Theater, Dave & Busters, Lego Land, and multiple restaurants.

It’s only 45 minutes from center city Philadelphia by local road network including I-276/76, I-476, US 202, and US 422 which offer nearby connections to I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Refundable Security Deposit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs. Restricted Dog Breeds include but are not limited to: Akitas, American Bull Dog, Chowchows, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bull, Rottweilers, St. Bernards, Staffordshire Terriers, or any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds or any breed known to have the potential to display aggressive behavior. If unsure regarding mixed breeds, owner may be requested to have a veterinarian certify the dog is not aggressive. Restricted Animals include but are not limited to: Birds (parrots, cockatiels, and macaws) Ferrets, Piranhas, Rabbits, Raccoons, Reptiles (snakes & iguanas), Skunks, Squirrels, and Tarantulas.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at Bentwood have any available units?
Residences at Bentwood has 233 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Residences at Bentwood have?
Some of Residences at Bentwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Bentwood currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Bentwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at Bentwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Bentwood is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Bentwood offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Bentwood offers parking.
Does Residences at Bentwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at Bentwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Bentwood have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Bentwood has a pool.
Does Residences at Bentwood have accessible units?
Yes, Residences at Bentwood has accessible units.
Does Residences at Bentwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at Bentwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Residences at Bentwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Residences at Bentwood has units with air conditioning.
