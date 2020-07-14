All apartments in Harleysville
Find more places like Village Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harleysville, PA
/
Village Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Village Square

422 Main St · (215) 631-8455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harleysville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

422 Main St, Harleysville, PA 19438

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 046 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 034 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 090 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 054 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome home to Village Square Apartments.

Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments. Renovated apartments feature designer kitchens with cider cabinetry, subway tile backsplashes, stainless-steel appliance packages and personal washers/dryers. You’ll naturally unwind in this charming country setting, whether you’re de-stressing at our fitness center, catching some rays at our sparkling pool, or spending time in our modern clubhouse. Residents also enjoy access to our bark park, playground, and the Lower Salford trail system, a beautifully maintained natural space for running, walking and biking.

With a convenient Main Street location, Village Square is just minutes from Nationwide, and a brief commute to employers like Almac, Univest and Merck. Our community provides excellent proximity to major roadways, such as routes 309, 363, I-476, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike—giving you an easy commute to the region’s other top emp

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee, $200 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 80lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Square have any available units?
Village Square has 4 units available starting at $1,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village Square have?
Some of Village Square's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Square currently offering any rent specials?
Village Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Square is pet friendly.
Does Village Square offer parking?
Yes, Village Square offers parking.
Does Village Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Square have a pool?
Yes, Village Square has a pool.
Does Village Square have accessible units?
No, Village Square does not have accessible units.
Does Village Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Village Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village Square has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Village Square?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr
Harleysville, PA 19438

Similar Pages

Harleysville 1 BedroomsHarleysville 2 Bedrooms
Harleysville Apartments with GymHarleysville Apartments with Pool
Harleysville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PADowningtown, PAMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PA
Blue Bell, PAYeadon, PAEmmaus, PAMedia, PABoothwyn, PAMacungie, PAFeasterville, PAPerkasie, PAAudubon, PAHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity