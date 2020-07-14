Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub fireplace oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome home to Village Square Apartments.



Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments. Renovated apartments feature designer kitchens with cider cabinetry, subway tile backsplashes, stainless-steel appliance packages and personal washers/dryers. You’ll naturally unwind in this charming country setting, whether you’re de-stressing at our fitness center, catching some rays at our sparkling pool, or spending time in our modern clubhouse. Residents also enjoy access to our bark park, playground, and the Lower Salford trail system, a beautifully maintained natural space for running, walking and biking.



With a convenient Main Street location, Village Square is just minutes from Nationwide, and a brief commute to employers like Almac, Univest and Merck. Our community provides excellent proximity to major roadways, such as routes 309, 363, I-476, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike—giving you an easy commute to the region’s other top emp