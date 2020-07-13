Amenities
Elkin’s Park Terrace offers lovely oversized modern Apartment Homes adjacent to the Township Park and Pool. Your new home offers a private balcony or patio, air conditioning, modern kitchens with dishwasher, off street parking, and sound protected flooring for your privacy. We are conveniently located in Prestigious Montgomery County just outside of Historic Philadelphia. Elkins Park Terrace offers apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA close to public transportation, shopping and entertainment.