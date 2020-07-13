All apartments in Jenkintown
Elkins Park Terrace
Elkins Park Terrace

22 Township Line Rd · (858) 914-5089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Township Line Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19027

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cc payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Elkin’s Park Terrace offers lovely oversized modern Apartment Homes adjacent to the Township Park and Pool. Your new home offers a private balcony or patio, air conditioning, modern kitchens with dishwasher, off street parking, and sound protected flooring for your privacy. We are conveniently located in Prestigious Montgomery County just outside of Historic Philadelphia. Elkins Park Terrace offers apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA close to public transportation, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elkins Park Terrace have any available units?
Elkins Park Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jenkintown, PA.
What amenities does Elkins Park Terrace have?
Some of Elkins Park Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elkins Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Elkins Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elkins Park Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Elkins Park Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Elkins Park Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Elkins Park Terrace offers parking.
Does Elkins Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elkins Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elkins Park Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Elkins Park Terrace has a pool.
Does Elkins Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, Elkins Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Elkins Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elkins Park Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Elkins Park Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elkins Park Terrace has units with air conditioning.
