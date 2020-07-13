All apartments in Montgomery County
7701 DOE LANE.
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:16 PM

7701 DOE LANE

7701 Doe Lane · (267) 251-3083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7701 Doe Lane, Montgomery County, PA 19038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 2980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental/ No pets / Shared Living/ Roommate for Beautiful Furnished Home to share with one other occupant (total of 2 adults - separate quarters), 1 Bedroom Unit is available for rent with all utilities included and free WiFi. Care-free living. Large eat in gourmet Kitchen, is common/shared with another occupant. High ceilings - Formal sitting and dining areas on main level, plus entertainment room on lower level. Multiple access to patio and rear deck to enjoy garden views on this quiet tree-lined lane. Bedroom features a separate center hall bath. Room appointed with plenty of space, sitting area and nice closet storage. Full finished Basement, powder room, Laundry Area, access to garage and Walk-out to driveway and backyard. Central Air. Close to great Parks, Universities, restaurants, shopping, transportation centers and major roadways. No pets. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7701 DOE LANE have any available units?
7701 DOE LANE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7701 DOE LANE have?
Some of 7701 DOE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 DOE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7701 DOE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 DOE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7701 DOE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 7701 DOE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7701 DOE LANE offers parking.
Does 7701 DOE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 DOE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 DOE LANE have a pool?
No, 7701 DOE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7701 DOE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7701 DOE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 DOE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7701 DOE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7701 DOE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7701 DOE LANE has units with air conditioning.

