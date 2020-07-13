7701 DOE LANE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage internet access

1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental/ No pets / Shared Living/ Roommate for Beautiful Furnished Home to share with one other occupant (total of 2 adults - separate quarters), 1 Bedroom Unit is available for rent with all utilities included and free WiFi. Care-free living. Large eat in gourmet Kitchen, is common/shared with another occupant. High ceilings - Formal sitting and dining areas on main level, plus entertainment room on lower level. Multiple access to patio and rear deck to enjoy garden views on this quiet tree-lined lane. Bedroom features a separate center hall bath. Room appointed with plenty of space, sitting area and nice closet storage. Full finished Basement, powder room, Laundry Area, access to garage and Walk-out to driveway and backyard. Central Air. Close to great Parks, Universities, restaurants, shopping, transportation centers and major roadways. No pets. Welcome Home!