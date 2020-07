Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill guest parking pool table

Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens. Our community boasts an upscale resident lounge, modern fitness center and beautiful courtyards. Apartment options include 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.Silk Factory Lofts is located close to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment. If you want to venture out, we offer convenient access to major highways, and we're less than an hour from downtown Philadelphia.