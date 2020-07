Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry internet access parking

Come home to a home you love at Bradfield Court! Our community offers: • Pet friendly • Extra storage • On-site laundry facilities • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security deposit alternative • 100 Point move-in inspection Bradfield Court is located on Heston Street in Abington Township. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. Residents walk to local shopping, the supermarket, and the Roslyn Train Station. The spacious one and two-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen, picture windows, single bath, and generous closets.