Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Rent to Own -- The front entry leads onto enclosed front porch which is brightened by natural light through all of the windows and the ceiling fan with light. The decorative 15 light door leads to the Living room with gleaming wood floors that flow into the adjoining Dining room and Kitchen. You will love the open floor plan. This dream kitchen offers raised panel cabinets, granite counters with subway tile back splash and stainless-steel appliances. The rear hall leads to the half bath with laundry hook ups and to rear yard access. On the 2nd floor find 3 bedrooms and a modern bath with designer tile and vanity. Walk up to finished attic which is perfect as an office or 4th bedroom. The basement houses the utilities and offers plenty of space for storage. The grounds and yard complete this charming home