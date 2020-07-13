Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Spruce Court Apartments features open style 2 bedroom floor plans with balconies/patios and eat- in kitchens. This is the one and only apartment community in the Royersford area that offers reasonable living along with plenty of amenities. Just off 422, we are just minutes to Collegeville, Limerick, Phoenixville, Reading and King of Prussia. We are located near the Philadelphia Premium Outlets, be sure to ask about our Preferred Employer Discount Program, which offers discounts to local employers. Spruce Court is surrounded by a variety of great neighborhoods, we invite you to make this charming community your new home!