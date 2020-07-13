All apartments in Royersford
Spruce Court Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:57 PM

Spruce Court Apartments

630 Spruce St · (610) 624-6837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA 19468

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A04 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,105

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit F09 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,105

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit D09 · Avail. now

$1,105

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spruce Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Spruce Court Apartments features open style 2 bedroom floor plans with balconies/patios and eat- in kitchens. This is the one and only apartment community in the Royersford area that offers reasonable living along with plenty of amenities. Just off 422, we are just minutes to Collegeville, Limerick, Phoenixville, Reading and King of Prussia. We are located near the Philadelphia Premium Outlets, be sure to ask about our Preferred Employer Discount Program, which offers discounts to local employers. &nbsp;Spruce Court is surrounded by a variety of great neighborhoods, we invite you to make this charming community your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Storage Details: Additional storage at no extra charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spruce Court Apartments have any available units?
Spruce Court Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spruce Court Apartments have?
Some of Spruce Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spruce Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spruce Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spruce Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spruce Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spruce Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spruce Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Spruce Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spruce Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spruce Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Spruce Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Spruce Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Spruce Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Spruce Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spruce Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Spruce Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spruce Court Apartments has units with air conditioning.
