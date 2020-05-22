All apartments in King of Prussia
Indigo 301

301 Village Dr · (484) 202-6262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
"In-Person, Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Available! Look and Lease Special: Receive up to $1000 when you apply within 48 hours of your virtual tour. Contact our team today for details."
Location

301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA 19087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 380 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,533

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 470 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 353 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,248

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 263 · Avail. now

$2,264

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indigo 301.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
garage
parking
green community
internet access
Indigo 301 Apartments—a community that creates an unparalleled lifestyle right in the heart of the Village at Valley Forge Town Center neighborhood. With an array of masterfully designed apartments in King of Prussia, PA, featuring the latest amenities, it is clear that your needs and desires are our top priority. We welcome your pet-buddies, too!

Right from the start, our Village Dr. location puts you less than a 25-minute drive away from Downtown Philadelphia’s bustling urban scene. You’ll also be next to excellent dining and retail options, as well as sought-after employers including Temple University, Johnson and Johnson, and Mainline Health. On-site, you’ll be thrilled to discover a variety of lifestyle-centered amenities and services that rival even the finest resorts. Among them, there’s an alluring swimming pool, outdoor grilling stations, and a bocce court for relaxing summer afternoons, along with a dog park for the enjoyment of our furry residents, a vast clubhouse with sev

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $400 Amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, large fish tanks only permitted on first floor
Parking Details: Parking Garage: 1st Vehicle: $75, 2nd Vehicle: $45.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50-$150

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indigo 301 have any available units?
Indigo 301 has 31 units available starting at $1,533 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in King of Prussia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly King of Prussia Rent Report.
What amenities does Indigo 301 have?
Some of Indigo 301's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indigo 301 currently offering any rent specials?
Indigo 301 is offering the following rent specials: "In-Person, Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Available! Look and Lease Special: Receive up to $1000 when you apply within 48 hours of your virtual tour. Contact our team today for details."
Is Indigo 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, Indigo 301 is pet friendly.
Does Indigo 301 offer parking?
Yes, Indigo 301 offers parking.
Does Indigo 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Indigo 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Indigo 301 have a pool?
Yes, Indigo 301 has a pool.
Does Indigo 301 have accessible units?
No, Indigo 301 does not have accessible units.
Does Indigo 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, Indigo 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
