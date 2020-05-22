Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed garage parking green community internet access

Indigo 301 Apartments—a community that creates an unparalleled lifestyle right in the heart of the Village at Valley Forge Town Center neighborhood. With an array of masterfully designed apartments in King of Prussia, PA, featuring the latest amenities, it is clear that your needs and desires are our top priority. We welcome your pet-buddies, too!



Right from the start, our Village Dr. location puts you less than a 25-minute drive away from Downtown Philadelphia’s bustling urban scene. You’ll also be next to excellent dining and retail options, as well as sought-after employers including Temple University, Johnson and Johnson, and Mainline Health. On-site, you’ll be thrilled to discover a variety of lifestyle-centered amenities and services that rival even the finest resorts. Among them, there’s an alluring swimming pool, outdoor grilling stations, and a bocce court for relaxing summer afternoons, along with a dog park for the enjoyment of our furry residents, a vast clubhouse with sev