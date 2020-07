Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bedroom Corner Townhouse with 2-1/2 Bathrooms with large Eat-In Kitchen. Spacious Great Room with fireplace for fun with family and company. Deck off kitchen with lots of yard space for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry Room and Partially Finished Basement with lots of storage.



Convenient to the King of Prussia Mall, Valley Forge Park, Rte 202, 422, PA Turnpike, and the Schuylkill Expressway.