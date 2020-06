Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking some paid utils oven refrigerator

Spacious 1st floor apartment with eat-in kitchen, Living Room, Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Modern bathroom and spacious bedroom. Plenty of new thermopane windows for lots of natural light. Exclusive use of the back yard is included. Apt. also has a private rear entrance with porch. Tenant pays all utilities. Efficient natural gas heat, hot water & cooking. Tenant is also obligated to maintain the back yard. Owner is a PA licensed Realtor