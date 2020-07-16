All apartments in Delaware County
233 Marple Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

233 Marple Rd.

233 Marple Road · (484) 243-0280
Location

233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA 19041
Haverford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 233 Marple Rd. · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2878 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms.

Move right in and enjoy easy living.

This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining. Home office, living room, dining room and powder room complete the main living area.

Full walk out lower level with bar, fireplace and powder room.

A special bonus is that the home is conveniently located across the street from the Community Park at Haverford Reserve with nature trails, dog park, playground, sports fields, picnic pavilion and community environmental and recreation center for an abundance of outdoor activities.

(RLNE5795844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Marple Rd. have any available units?
233 Marple Rd. has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 Marple Rd. have?
Some of 233 Marple Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Marple Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
233 Marple Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Marple Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Marple Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 233 Marple Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 233 Marple Rd. offers parking.
Does 233 Marple Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Marple Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Marple Rd. have a pool?
No, 233 Marple Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 233 Marple Rd. have accessible units?
No, 233 Marple Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Marple Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Marple Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Marple Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 233 Marple Rd. has units with air conditioning.
