233 Marple Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground garage

Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms.



Move right in and enjoy easy living.



This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining. Home office, living room, dining room and powder room complete the main living area.



Full walk out lower level with bar, fireplace and powder room.



A special bonus is that the home is conveniently located across the street from the Community Park at Haverford Reserve with nature trails, dog park, playground, sports fields, picnic pavilion and community environmental and recreation center for an abundance of outdoor activities.



(RLNE5795844)