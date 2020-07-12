/
haverford
Last updated July 12 2020
218 Apartments for rent in Haverford, Haverford College, PA
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,255
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.
6 BUCK LANE
6 Buck Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Great rental in Lower Merion. 3 Bedrooms, 1 full and 1 Half Bath. Flight upstairs from common entryway to enter into the large living room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining room is adjacent to eat in kitchen with laundry facilities.
523 OLD LANCASTER RD
523 Old Lancaster Road, Bryn Mawr, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Any applications go to: https://dvapply.com/Office/3/SurewayProperty/JctE7fbiDkG-8Q4VQJbzcwIt is $45 per person.NO SHOWINGS TILL MONDAY 6/29/2020 Wonderfully Charming 1920's Farmhouse in Lower Merion Twp.
428 OLD LANCASTER AVENUE
428 Old Lancaster Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great Location between Montgomery & Lancaster Ave. Walking distance to Haverford College, Suburban Square, Septa Train, and so much more. This first floor apartment is move in ready. 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Haverford
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT
2201 Darby Road, Delaware County, PA
Studio
$1,900
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly painted and ready for you to bring your business to this great location!! This storefront property is located in the heart of the Oakmont section of Havertown in a highly visible location with a large daily traffic count.
358 E. Spring Avenue
358 East Spring Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1620 sqft
Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! - Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.
831 W LANCASTER AVE #2ND FL
831 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2nd Fl - Two bedroom apartment OR OFFICE. Front and rear access and rear off-street parking. Central air/ washer and dryer. Off-street parking. Great space. Great location
418 Conshohocken State Rd.
418 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
1883 sqft
Spacious 4BD/1.5BA Gladwyne Home Available Now! - Available Now, at 418 Conshohoken State Rd.
127 Ardmore Ave.
127 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bed / 1 Bath House - Great Ardmore Location - This recently renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath house is now available, with a convenient location in Ardmore.
21 E LANCASTER AVE #2
21 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Amazing Ardmore location. This beautiful and bright three bedroom one full and one half bathroom apartment, is close to everything the Main Line has to offer, including shopping, parks, library, public transportation and great restaurants.
728 W RAILROAD AVENUE
728 West Railroad Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Back on the market with renovated first floor to add a half bathroomA great Bryn Mawr location! This home is student-approved and close to all local universities (Villanova, Bryn Mawr College, Haverford, Rosemont).
922 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
922 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
531 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1 bedroom condo in the beautiful Mayflower Square Condominium in Bryn Mawr, going in to a beautiful bright living room with sliding door to patio and courtyard a stunning kitchen with white cabinets granite and newly stainless steel
227 LINWOOD AVENUE
227 Linwood Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2190 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath, 1st Floor Apartment. Large Living Room/Dining Room with sliders that open onto rear deck. Shared Laundry in basement. Great location.
383 LAKESIDE ROAD
383 Lakeside Road, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1076 sqft
Welcome to the lovely Waterford Condo building in desirable Ardmore. This second floor unit features 2 sizable bedrooms and two full bathrooms as well as separate living and dining areas.
120 ELM AVENUE
120 Elm Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1168 sqft
Charming Ardmore Twin. Spacious living and dining room. Off Street Parking. Fenced back yard with deck. Fireplace is non-working. Great location.
225 BROOK STREET
225 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1769 sqft
Fabulous Bryn Mawr rental available in award winning Radnor school district! This home has so many great features including an inviting front porch, a wonderful great room and a back deck for barbecues.
947 SARGENT AVENUE
947 Sargent Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1120 sqft
Renovated off campus three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home zoned for student housing and close to Villanova University. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new floor, and many more updates.
