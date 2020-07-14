Madison Glen Mills.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments online portal trash valet

We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Our tranquil, meticulously-landscaped community offers residents 1, 2, and 3-bedroom spacious, multi-level apartment homes with quality finishes in newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces, and private entrances. You’ll enjoy access to an abundant amenity package to fit your lifestyle, such as a sparkling pool, fitness center, and – for the four-legged friends – a bark park. Upgraded and renovated apartment homes are available!



In addition to the Golf Course at Glen Mills – and 17 other courses throughout Delaware County – a multitude of shops and restaurants await. Within 3 miles of the community, residents can enjoy the Shoppes at Brinton Lake, the Concordville Town Center, and the new Promenade at Granite Run, which include J.Crew, LOFT, Pottery Barn, Target, Home Goods, Home Depot, Wegman’s, and Whole Foods. Our community is positioned perf