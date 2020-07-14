All apartments in Chester Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Madison Glen Mills

512 Coventry Ln · (610) 298-9879
Location

512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA 19342

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1909 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Unit 0701 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,628

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Glen Mills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
online portal
trash valet
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Our tranquil, meticulously-landscaped community offers residents 1, 2, and 3-bedroom spacious, multi-level apartment homes with quality finishes in newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces, and private entrances. You’ll enjoy access to an abundant amenity package to fit your lifestyle, such as a sparkling pool, fitness center, and – for the four-legged friends – a bark park. Upgraded and renovated apartment homes are available!

In addition to the Golf Course at Glen Mills – and 17 other courses throughout Delaware County – a multitude of shops and restaurants await. Within 3 miles of the community, residents can enjoy the Shoppes at Brinton Lake, the Concordville Town Center, and the new Promenade at Granite Run, which include J.Crew, LOFT, Pottery Barn, Target, Home Goods, Home Depot, Wegman's, and Whole Foods. Our community is positioned perf

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: One Month's Rent or Sure Deposit Bond
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 One time (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35 for 1 and $50 for 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds.
Parking Details: First come, first serve, all surface parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage unit connected to each apartment home

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Madison Glen Mills have any available units?
Madison Glen Mills has 4 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Madison Glen Mills have?
Some of Madison Glen Mills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Glen Mills currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Glen Mills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Glen Mills pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Glen Mills is pet friendly.
Does Madison Glen Mills offer parking?
Yes, Madison Glen Mills offers parking.
Does Madison Glen Mills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison Glen Mills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Glen Mills have a pool?
Yes, Madison Glen Mills has a pool.
Does Madison Glen Mills have accessible units?
No, Madison Glen Mills does not have accessible units.
Does Madison Glen Mills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Glen Mills has units with dishwashers.
Does Madison Glen Mills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Madison Glen Mills has units with air conditioning.

