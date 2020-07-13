Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking pool gym 24hr maintenance courtyard

Our brand new trend setting community offers the latest finishings with maple cabinets, granite countertops, and all new energy efficient whirlpool appliances. Your new kitchen will feature a brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, garbage disposal and will even include your own personal full size washer and dryer. Lansdowne Station Apartments is located next to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, just minutes from 1 – 95, 476 and the Schuylkill Expressway. Our location makes commuting to work and school easy from the Lansdowne Station Septa Train, trolley, or by bus. We are located in the Cliffton Heights & Secane suburbs, next to Upper Darby (See “Nearby Neighborhoods” below.) Call today to schedule your personal tour. You'll be glad you did.