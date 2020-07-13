All apartments in Yeadon
Yeadon, PA
Lansdowne Station Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Lansdowne Station Apartments

504 S Lansdowne Ave · (610) 347-5063
Yeadon
Location

504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA 19050
Yeadon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G02 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lansdowne Station Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Our brand new trend setting community offers the latest finishings with maple cabinets, granite countertops, and all new energy efficient whirlpool appliances. Your new kitchen will feature a brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, garbage disposal and will even include your own personal full size washer and dryer. Lansdowne Station Apartments is located next to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, just minutes from 1 &ndash; 95, 476 and the Schuylkill Expressway. Our location makes commuting to work and school easy from the Lansdowne Station Septa Train, trolley, or by bus. We are located in the Cliffton Heights & Secane suburbs, next to Upper Darby (See &ldquo;Nearby Neighborhoods&rdquo; below.) Call today to schedule your personal tour. You'll be glad you did.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lansdowne Station Apartments have any available units?
Lansdowne Station Apartments has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lansdowne Station Apartments have?
Some of Lansdowne Station Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lansdowne Station Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lansdowne Station Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lansdowne Station Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lansdowne Station Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lansdowne Station Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lansdowne Station Apartments offers parking.
Does Lansdowne Station Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lansdowne Station Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lansdowne Station Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lansdowne Station Apartments has a pool.
Does Lansdowne Station Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lansdowne Station Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lansdowne Station Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lansdowne Station Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lansdowne Station Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Lansdowne Station Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
