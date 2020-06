Amenities

Location, location, location! Ideal townhome in the heart of Conshohocken, just blocks from Fayette Street's restaurants and bars. Easy access to the train, I-476, I-76 and I-276. This could be considered a 2 or 3 bedroom. The home features a newly renovated bathroom, fresh paint and new carpet, updated kitchen and dining room plus washer/dryer and storage in the basement. Two off street parking spots included. No pets.