Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed accessible parking dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage community garden online portal

North Lane Apartments borders Conshohocken's trendy upscale neighborhood. Enjoy our spacious, revitalized apartments with modern kitchens, responsive maintenance and excellent customer service. Located in Plymouth Township, North Lane Apartments are less than 1 mile from the Blue Route, and just minutes from the PA Turnpike. This property is surrounded by a variety of great neighborhoods. Enjoy shopping at the nearby Metroplex Shopping Center and Plymouth Meeting Mall. North Lane Apartments is part of the highly desirable Colonial School District.



North Lane is districted for Plymouth Whitemarsh High School - just named by U.S. News and World report as one of the top high schools in both Pennsylvania and the entire nation!!