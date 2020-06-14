94 Apartments for rent in Conshohocken, PA with gym
"Some of the residents of Conshohocken, PA are concerned because Kitty Foyle's father, in Christopher Morley's novel 'Kitty Foyle,' uses the name of their town as a swear word. Others think that it may help advertise the town. One thing is sure -- it makes a rattling good cuss-word." (New York Times Columnist)
Conshohocken is a place that is just as interesting as its name. What the name actually means is unclear and really depends on the pronunciation, so there are three contenders for the true Unami-Lenapi Delaware Indian meaning; "Elegant-ground-place," "Large-bowl-ground-place," or "Big-through-ground-place." All three names actually appropriately describe Conshy, as locals lovingly call the borough. Beautiful developments resulted in very elegant buildings and large interstate highways passing the town, making it a "big-through place." The Schuylkill river forms a large bowl at the bend where Conshohocken is situated. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Conshohocken renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.