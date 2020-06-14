Apartment List
/
PA
/
conshohocken
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

94 Apartments for rent in Conshohocken, PA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Conshohocken renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
350 W ELM STREET
350 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Suite #3117 at the Grande at Riverview is a beautifully maintained one bedroom/one bathroom Chanticleer model. Overlooking a quiet courtyard, mature trees offer plenty of privacy and serene views.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
300 W ELM STREET
300 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and rare TOP FLOOR oversized 1 bedroom with loft! This perfectly-situated completely updated condo overlooks the courtyard with one of the best views in the Grande! Enter a hard-wood floor adorned foyer and you'll be dazzled with
Results within 5 miles of Conshohocken
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
15 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,062
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
816 sqft
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Wynnewood
23 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
795 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ardmore
15 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Upper Roxborough
70 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
City Guide for Conshohocken, PA

"Some of the residents of Conshohocken, PA are concerned because Kitty Foyle's father, in Christopher Morley's novel 'Kitty Foyle,' uses the name of their town as a swear word. Others think that it may help advertise the town. One thing is sure -- it makes a rattling good cuss-word." (New York Times Columnist)

Conshohocken is a place that is just as interesting as its name. What the name actually means is unclear and really depends on the pronunciation, so there are three contenders for the true Unami-Lenapi Delaware Indian meaning; "Elegant-ground-place," "Large-bowl-ground-place," or "Big-through-ground-place." All three names actually appropriately describe Conshy, as locals lovingly call the borough. Beautiful developments resulted in very elegant buildings and large interstate highways passing the town, making it a "big-through place." The Schuylkill river forms a large bowl at the bend where Conshohocken is situated. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Conshohocken, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Conshohocken renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Conshohocken 1 BedroomsConshohocken 2 BedroomsConshohocken 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConshohocken 3 BedroomsConshohocken Accessible Apartments
Conshohocken Apartments with BalconyConshohocken Apartments with GarageConshohocken Apartments with GymConshohocken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsConshohocken Apartments with Parking
Conshohocken Apartments with PoolConshohocken Apartments with Washer-DryerConshohocken Dog Friendly ApartmentsConshohocken Furnished ApartmentsConshohocken Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PA
Harleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University