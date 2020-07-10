/
apartments with washer dryer
242 Apartments for rent in Conshohocken, PA with washer-dryer
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with built-in microwaves, individual climate control and energy-efficient appliances. Residents can relax in the courtyard during free time. On-site property management available. Near I-476. By Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club.
218 E Hector St Unit 1
218 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Gorgeous 2 BR/1.5 Bath Apartment in Conshohocken with 2 Parking Spots!! Absolutely ideal location in downtown Conshohocken. Walking distance to all the best restaurants and shops.
145 East 8th Avenue
145 East 8th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
145 East 8th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! - Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants and shops on Fayette St.
338 E HECTOR STREET
338 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
JUST LISTED 3 bedrooms in the heart of Conshohocken. Enjoy hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen with gas range downstairs. Brand new carpeting throughout the upper bedrooms. Washer and dryer in unit for added convenience.
309 E HECTOR STREET
309 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1400 sqft
Enjoy the fantastic Conshohocken location! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has fresh paint. Features include onsite laundry, off-street parking, ceiling fans, and rear yard.
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.
300 W ELM STREET
300 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and rare TOP FLOOR oversized 1 bedroom with loft! This perfectly-situated completely updated condo overlooks the courtyard with one of the best views in the Grande! Enter a hard-wood floor adorned foyer and you'll find fresh neutral paint
350 W ELM STREET
350 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1254 sqft
Welcome to the Grande at Riverview in heart of Conshohocken. This fantastic 2 bedroom and 2 full bath unit is almost 1300 sq ft and completely updated. As you enter you'll find the desirable open floor plan everyone wants.
Results within 1 mile of Conshohocken
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Dr
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1249 Bryn Tyddyn - Property Id: 280151 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280151 Property Id 280151 (RLNE5812021)
6 Woodmont Road
6 Woodmont Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet 1 Bedroom townhouse overlooking the Schuylkill River. Close to Blue Route and Schuylkill Expressway. Dog friendly with a fenced in dog run. Newly renovated. Comes with washer and dryer. Viewings by appointment. Call Brian at 215-313-9619.
246 MOOREHEAD AVE
246 Moorehead Avenue, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Delightful Farmhouse twin Style Home Situated On Corner Lot Complete With a Welcoming Front Porch. Large 1st Floor Including Living Rm, Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Beautifully Restored Hardwood Floors in Most areas of the Home.
Results within 5 miles of Conshohocken
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Roxborough Park
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
795 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
