pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
232 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Conshohocken, PA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with built-in microwaves, individual climate control and energy-efficient appliances. Residents can relax in the courtyard during free time. On-site property management available. Near I-476. By Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
218 E Hector St Unit 1
218 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Gorgeous 2 BR/1.5 Bath Apartment in Conshohocken with 2 Parking Spots!! Absolutely ideal location in downtown Conshohocken. Walking distance to all the best restaurants and shops.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 East 8th Avenue
145 East 8th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
145 East 8th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! - Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants and shops on Fayette St.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
635 E. Hector St.
635 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1376 sqft
3 Bedroom with 2 Car parking in Conshohocken - Available immediately! Spectacular 3 bedroom rental located in popular, Conshohocken with off-street parking! This property was completely renovated with all new finishes! Located within walking
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
319 East Hector Street
319 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in vibrant Conshohocken. Great location - walkable to everything conshy has to offer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
6 Woodmont Road
6 Woodmont Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet 1 Bedroom townhouse overlooking the Schuylkill River. Close to Blue Route and Schuylkill Expressway. Dog friendly with a fenced in dog run. Newly renovated. Comes with washer and dryer. Viewings by appointment. Call Brian at 215-313-9619.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
17 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
17 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,228
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
6 Units Available
Roxborough Park
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
151 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
13 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
11 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,034
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
