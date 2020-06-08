All apartments in Cetronia
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

311 Robert Morris Boulevard

311 Robert Morris Blvd · (484) 239-7060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA 18104

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,390

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
yoga
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc. Spring View Apartments continue in the tradition of KRE development of luxury apartments and customer care. With Large expansive luxury clubhouse, kitchen, pool, fire pit, BBQ grills and gather spots for entertaining and recreational facilities (Billard room, yoga Studio, fitness center), Dog park, Corn hole courts, mail pick up and package delivery service. All units feature the latest in luxury amenities including large modern kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryers, heat & AC, tile bathrooms and large closet areas. Some units include garages. Large Upper Floor Loft units actually have higher cielings and additional space on a upper floor to use as a den or offices or guests when visiting. Please call in advance to arrange a preview, come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Robert Morris Boulevard have any available units?
311 Robert Morris Boulevard has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Robert Morris Boulevard have?
Some of 311 Robert Morris Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Robert Morris Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
311 Robert Morris Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Robert Morris Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Robert Morris Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 311 Robert Morris Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 311 Robert Morris Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 311 Robert Morris Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Robert Morris Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Robert Morris Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 311 Robert Morris Boulevard has a pool.
Does 311 Robert Morris Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 311 Robert Morris Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Robert Morris Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Robert Morris Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Robert Morris Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Robert Morris Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
