311 Robert Morris Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc. Spring View Apartments continue in the tradition of KRE development of luxury apartments and customer care. With Large expansive luxury clubhouse, kitchen, pool, fire pit, BBQ grills and gather spots for entertaining and recreational facilities (Billard room, yoga Studio, fitness center), Dog park, Corn hole courts, mail pick up and package delivery service. All units feature the latest in luxury amenities including large modern kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryers, heat & AC, tile bathrooms and large closet areas. Some units include garages. Large Upper Floor Loft units actually have higher cielings and additional space on a upper floor to use as a den or offices or guests when visiting. Please call in advance to arrange a preview, come check it out!