Allentown, PA
Hamilton Linden Gardens
Hamilton Linden Gardens

2016 F W Linden St · (610) 546-2278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA 18104
West Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Linden Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
package receiving
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
package receiving
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve. In this fast paced world our convenient location to churches, parks, malls, colleges, grocery stores, and all major highways gives you the time you need to enjoy life, our spacious interiors give you the space you need to feel comfortable and our affordable prices makes us the best choice for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: Equivalent to one month or lease term protect $200.00 non-refundable
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed and size restrictions apply
Cats
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamilton Linden Gardens have any available units?
Hamilton Linden Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allentown, PA.
What amenities does Hamilton Linden Gardens have?
Some of Hamilton Linden Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Linden Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Linden Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton Linden Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton Linden Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton Linden Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton Linden Gardens offers parking.
Does Hamilton Linden Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hamilton Linden Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Linden Gardens have a pool?
No, Hamilton Linden Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Hamilton Linden Gardens have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Linden Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Linden Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Hamilton Linden Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hamilton Linden Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hamilton Linden Gardens has units with air conditioning.
