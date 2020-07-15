Hamilton Linden Gardens

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: Equivalent to one month or lease term protect $200.00 non-refundable
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed and size restrictions apply
Cats
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.