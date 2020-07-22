All apartments in Carnot-Moon
Moon Grove Apartments

Open Now until 6:30pm
916 Beaver Grade Rd · (412) 356-9088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA 15108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 615 Rider's Way - 06615 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 411 Polo Club Drive - 04411 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 915 Bridle Trail - 09915 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 Bridle Trail - 121215 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1211 Bridle Trail - 121211 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 113 Polo Club Drive - 01113 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 30+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Moon Grove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting fixtures, fresh paint, private patios or balconies, and washer/dryer connections, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include cozy fireplaces and/or vaulted ceilings.

Enjoy our many outdoor amenities including a refreshing swimming pool and picnic area with BBQ grills. Coming soon, residents will be able to enjoy our on-site dog park, outdoor fireplace and lounge area, 24-hour fitness center, and business center! For your convenience, we also offer covered and off-street parking, as well as on-site management and maintenance teams. Call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Moon Grove Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350 - 2 months rent based on credit and background
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $295
limit: 4
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Moon Grove Apartments have any available units?
Moon Grove Apartments has 58 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Moon Grove Apartments have?
Some of Moon Grove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Moon Grove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Moon Grove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Moon Grove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Moon Grove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Moon Grove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Moon Grove Apartments offers parking.
Does Moon Grove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Moon Grove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Moon Grove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Moon Grove Apartments has a pool.
Does Moon Grove Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Moon Grove Apartments has accessible units.
Does Moon Grove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Moon Grove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Moon Grove Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Moon Grove Apartments has units with air conditioning.
