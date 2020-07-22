Amenities
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting fixtures, fresh paint, private patios or balconies, and washer/dryer connections, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include cozy fireplaces and/or vaulted ceilings.
Enjoy our many outdoor amenities including a refreshing swimming pool and picnic area with BBQ grills. Coming soon, residents will be able to enjoy our on-site dog park, outdoor fireplace and lounge area, 24-hour fitness center, and business center! For your convenience, we also offer covered and off-street parking, as well as on-site management and maintenance teams. Call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Moon Grove Apartments!