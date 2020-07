Waterford Landing Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool business center guest parking

Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Catch a film down at the Dependable Drive-in, or take a step into the past and learn the chronicles of the region at Sewickley Heights History Center. We are minutes from Interstate 376 and Route 60, so those daily commutes will be a breeze.