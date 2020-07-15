/
bridgeville
243 Apartments for rent in Bridgeville, PA
Valleyfield
3520 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Valleyfield invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Valleyfield provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Bridgeville.
114 Werner St
114 Werner Street, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
A wonderful 1 bedroom apartment is available immediately in Bridgeville. This apartment is close to Interstate 79 and South Point. Includes all utilities except cable. Pets are welcome with monthly fee.
151 Union Street
151 Union Street, Bridgeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1505 sqft
BRIDGEVILLE BEAUTY WAITING FOR YOU!!! - BEAUTIFUL! WILL NOT LAST... 2 or 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Bridgeville.
325 Center Street
325 Center Street, Bridgeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
This charming vintage brick home in the heart of Bridgeville features updates throughout. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher, new gas heat and central air.
Results within 1 mile of Bridgeville
1297 OLD MEADOW ROAD
1297 Old Meadow Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Great location with a large corner lot. Move right in to this Spacious 4 or 5 bedroom or den, and finished Game room. Minutes to the Upper St.
1593 PINEHURST DRIVE
1593 Pinehurst Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING & FABULOUS! TOTAL MAKEOVER;WALLS REMOVED, AWESOME NATURAL CHERRY KITCHEN & QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS & BRKFST BAR;OPEN TO DINING ROOM;FIREPLACE IN LR; NEW BATHROOMS, MAGNIFICENT GOURMET EQUIPPED KITCHEN.
1952 Bower Hill Road
1952 Bower Hill Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Charming colonial situated on main road with public and school transportation. This home has been in the family since it was built and was never a rental.
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS
3234 Washington Pike
3234 Washington Pike, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedroom Home located in the South Fayette. Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining Room for entertaining. Master Bedroom on the main level with Full Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeville
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,428
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit Unit 5 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton! Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall.
320 Knox Ave
320 Knox Avenue, Carnegie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom House! - Property Id: 148826 This beautifully appointed four bedroom home is located on a quiet street, central to all points.
3582 South Park Road
3582 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33
505 Hunters Path Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Updated 2nd floor 2br, 1ba condo with balcony in Hunting Ridge. Close to I-79 Corridor, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Bridgeville shopping! Highlights: - Secure building - Community pool - Walking trails - Tot lots etc.
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.
104 Newburn Dr Apt 5
104 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mt. Lebanon: 104 Newburn Drive 2, Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fabulous 1 bedroom unit w balcony. Convenient to Atria’s and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.
979 Laurel St
979 Laurel Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 8/1/20 No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website! Stand alone house We provide all appliances -1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
475 Clair Dr
475 Clair Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available 8/14. 4 bed 2 full & two 1/2 bath home located in Upper St. Clair. Formal DR & LR flows into the open air family room. Updated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances & granite countertops. Enclosed sun room with walkout to patio.
579 Clifton Road
579 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1836 sqft
Available July 22nd. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Bethel Park. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tiered backyard. Bethel Park School District. Pet permitted at Landlord discretion.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bridgeville, the median rent is $611 for a studio, $709 for a 1-bedroom, $887 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,110 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bridgeville, check out our monthly Bridgeville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bridgeville area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bridgeville from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
