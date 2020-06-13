/
rochester
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Rochester, PA📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
432 Vermont Ave - 1
432 Vermont Ave, Rochester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
806 sqft
Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck! VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
565 East Madison St
565 East Madison Street, Rochester, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
One bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 4 unit building in Rochester. This one bedroom, kitchen, living room, full bath. Coin op laundry and storage space for each unit available. Owner pays for water and sewer.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
427 Jackson St
427 Jackson Street, Rochester, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
Fresh & updated home in the hub of the county!! Refinished hardwood floors, professionally painted, new carpets, updates throughout. Minutes from major highways and road ways along with the Shell Cracker Plant.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
415 Atlantic Ave
415 Atlantic Avenue, Monaca, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Riverfront property for lease on Atlantic Ave with great views. Welcome to this 2 bedroom house with large living room and dining room. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator with plenty of light and great view of the river.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
210 Bridge Street- 2nd Floor
210 Bridge Street, Bridgewater, PA
Studio
$750
Great 2 room OFFICE SUITE for lease on second floor in Bridgewater above Vic's Pizza. Enter into waiting area that is shared by other offices on that floor. Room sizes for each office is approximately 18 x 13 and 11 x 10.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1123 4th Street
1123 4th Street, Beaver, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home with 3 car garage, and Basement game room! - Conveniently located to downtown Beaver, this home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with fenced in backyard AND Central Air! It also has a 3 car garage, lots of storage and a basement
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Beaver Falls
1 Unit Available
1306-1308 8th Ave #3
1306 8th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
Awesome Apartment in the Heart of Beaver Falls! Newly Updated! - Spacious 2-3 bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor with large dining room or can be used as office. Brand New energy-efficient HVAC installed with Central Air. Includes stove and refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
275 Pleasant Drive Rear
275 Pleasant Drive, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Unit Rear Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom Furnished Home/ Center Twp Beaver County - Property Id: 242161 Priced for two person occupancy. Inquire of pricing for additional tenants. Electric NOT included. Cozy unit with off street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Crandon Cir
149 Crandon Circle, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Now Available. Lovely newly renovated home in Brighton Township. 4 bedrooms/1.5 baths with over-sized entry leading to all parts of the home. All stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen. Nicely updated full bath.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
179 Edgewater Dr
179 Edgewater Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1256 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace. Large windows provide plenty of light.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
185 Woodridge Dr
185 Woodridge Drive, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beaver will be available in early July. This is the perfect home for a large family.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
99 Mackall Drive
99 Mackall Drive, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Totally renovated 2 bedroom duplex in Brighton Township. Beautiful wood floors in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Nice sized living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and family room all on one level. There is off street parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
301 Allegheny Ave
301 Allegheny Avenue, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Spacious first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Aliquippa for lease. Large eat in kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of room for your table in the eat in kitchen. Large carpeted living room with plenty of light.
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Downtown Beaver Falls
1 Unit Available
1403 5th Ave
1403 5th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
Beaver falls Apartments - Property Id: 101208 Now accepting viewings and applications. This house includes gas and water. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101208 Property Id 101208 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4867817)
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
55 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 266769 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266769 Property Id 266769 (RLNE5735480)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
801 23rd Street
801 23rd Street, Ambridge, PA
Studio
$500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/08/20 This basement level apartment is easy access to downtown Pittsburgh via route 65.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Droz
1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1068 Beaver Road
1068 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1224 sqft
Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP 1,224 sqft.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
275 Barclay Hill Rd
275 Barclay Hill Road, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Nice 2 bedroom duplex for lease in Brighton Township. Eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Basement with one car integral garage. Off street parking also available. Tenants pay all utilities. Owner takes care of lawn.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Rochester rentals listed on Apartment List is $930.
Some of the colleges located in the Rochester area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rochester from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
