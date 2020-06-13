Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Carnot-Moon, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1294 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 College Park Drive
203 College Park Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
203 College Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Moon Township - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Fox Hollow - 203 College Park Drive is located in the Fox Hollow Condominium plan in Moon Township.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.
Results within 5 miles of Carnot-Moon
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
56 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Maple Street Extension Unit A
1204 Maple Street Ext, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$860
This unit features easy front access, a large parking lot, 2 bedrooms, one bathroom and a good sized living room. HIGHLIGHTS - There is a walk out basement to the large level back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Hawthorne Dr
219 Hawthorne Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BR/ 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Oakdale.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Droz
1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 Anna Mae Drive
2203 Anna Mae Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2203 Anna Mae Drive Available 06/15/20 Moon Township - LUXURY HOME in McCormick Farms - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom - Impeccably maintained, this lovely home has a comfortable and efficient floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 bed 2 bath split entry home with new roof, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway. Stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with bath, finished game-room, newer light fixtures throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
1068 Beaver Road
1068 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1224 sqft
Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP 1,224 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Carnot-Moon
Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
Fairywood
29 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3253 Fadette St
3253 Fadette Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom House in Sheraden! Available June 1 - Off Street Parking - Close to Rt. 51! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Sheraden with many updates! Close to Crafton, North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
242 Dakota Ave
242 Dakota Avenue, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Cozy Home / Private Setting / Dead End Street - Property Id: 153725 Schedule by Appointment Saturday, May 30th or Sunday, May 31st.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
201 Elizabeth Ave
201 Elizabeth Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
This spacious two bedrooms apartment located on the second for and offers a fully equipped kitchen with DW,gas stove and fridge. The unit offer a nice porch, large living room and dinning room. Close to 65 and public transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3414 Middletown Rd
3414 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Newly renovated 3 bedroom home. New hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and kitchen, new paint throughout, new mechanicals.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1114 Prescott Pl
1114 Prescott Place, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Neutral décor in this open floor plan condo with two bedrooms and two full baths. Living room has a gas corner place. Dinning room opens to a beautiful balcony that backs to green space.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
331 Marshall Heights Dr
331 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LOCATION !! Gorgeous townhouse in the Highly Desirable North Allegheny School District.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Carnot-Moon, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carnot-Moon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

