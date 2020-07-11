/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
16 Apartments for rent in Carnot-Moon, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1294 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1100-1 College Park Drive
1100 College Park Dr, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
741 sqft
Moon Township - 2 Bedroom ground floor unit in Fox Hollow Community - Includes gas, water, sewage, and parking.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
50 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
29 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$990
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
902 Lexington Drive
902 Lexington Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Hopewell (Independence Square)- 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse, Garage - This townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located in Independence Square in Hopewell Township.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &
1 of 14
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
27708 Evergreen Run
27708 Evergreen Run, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE! This charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Walden Woods features maintenance-free living.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1038 5th Street
1038 5th Street Ext, Ambridge, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
Cute second floor apartment with fully equipped kitchen that includes a table, nice sized living room, one bedroom, full bath with shower. This unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, locked storage space in basement, and 2 a/c units.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
71 N Euclid Ave
71 North Euclid Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$515
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 * THIS IS A ONE BEDROOM EFFICIENCY APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR - NOT WHOLE HOUSE! Great location * Close to everything * gorgeous, old fashioned lobby upon entrance with original wood work throughout * Very large bedroom with plenty
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1714 Pierce St
1714 Pierce Street, Aliquippa, PA
6 Bedrooms
$1,750
Larger than it looks!! Ready to move in 6 Large bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Living room. New Bathrooms, New carpet upper and lower bedrooms, Blinds on windows, Hardwood floors main level. Washer and Dryer on site for tenant use. New AC.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Emsworth
360 Plummer Ave
360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Ready for occupancy early August.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 RICHMOND STREET LOFT
27 Richmond Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
THE LOFT AT 27 - Property Id: 250569 BEAUTIFUL LARGE LOFT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING PARK.PRIVATE DRIVE 2 BEDROOM LARGE LIVING SPACE..WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING...NEW STOVE, NEW WASHER AND DRYER....
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1335 Sandstone Drive
1335 Sandstone Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2208 sqft
1335 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Beautiful Colonial 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Granite Ridge in highly desirable South Fayette Township school district. 2 car garage.
