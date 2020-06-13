/
48 Apartments for rent in Aliquippa, PA📍
$
55 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 266769 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266769 Property Id 266769 (RLNE5735480)
1 Unit Available
301 Allegheny Ave
301 Allegheny Avenue, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Spacious first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Aliquippa for lease. Large eat in kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of room for your table in the eat in kitchen. Large carpeted living room with plenty of light.
1 Unit Available
1714 Pierce St
1714 Pierce Street, Aliquippa, PA
6 Bedrooms
$1,900
Larger than it looks!! Ready to move in 6 Large bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Living room. New Bathrooms, New carpet upper and lower bedrooms, Blinds on windows, Hardwood floors main level. Washer and Dryer on site for tenant use. New AC.
Results within 1 mile of Aliquippa
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.
1 Unit Available
801 23rd Street
801 23rd Street, Ambridge, PA
Studio
$500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/08/20 This basement level apartment is easy access to downtown Pittsburgh via route 65.
1 Unit Available
1068 Beaver Road
1068 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1224 sqft
Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP 1,224 sqft.
1 Unit Available
930 Maplewood Ave
930 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge, PA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
Recently renovated 5 bedroom brick home for lease in Ambridge. First floor has large living room, nice open foyer, dining room with pantry and kitchen. Full bath and bedroom also on first floor. Second floor has 4 other bedrooms and full bath.
1 Unit Available
1038 5th Street
1038 5th Street Ext, Ambridge, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
Cute second floor apartment with fully equipped kitchen that includes a table, nice sized living room, one bedroom, full bath with shower. This unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, locked storage space in basement, and 2 a/c units.
Results within 5 miles of Aliquippa
7 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1294 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
203 College Park Drive
203 College Park Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
203 College Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Moon Township - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Fox Hollow - 203 College Park Drive is located in the Fox Hollow Condominium plan in Moon Township.
1 Unit Available
275 Pleasant Drive Rear
275 Pleasant Drive, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Unit Rear Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom Furnished Home/ Center Twp Beaver County - Property Id: 242161 Priced for two person occupancy. Inquire of pricing for additional tenants. Electric NOT included. Cozy unit with off street parking.
1 Unit Available
1821 Droz
1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet.
1 Unit Available
179 Edgewater Dr
179 Edgewater Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1256 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace. Large windows provide plenty of light.
1 Unit Available
432 Vermont Ave - 1
432 Vermont Ave, Rochester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
806 sqft
Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck! VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.
1 Unit Available
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 bed 2 bath split entry home with new roof, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway. Stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with bath, finished game-room, newer light fixtures throughout.
1 Unit Available
103 Kavic Lane
103 Kavic Lane, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Peace and quiet is what this farm house has to offer in Independence Township, Hopewell School District. Four (4) bedroom farm house on 36 acres for lease. Large rooms and plenty of storage throughout.
1 Unit Available
415 Atlantic Ave
415 Atlantic Avenue, Monaca, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Riverfront property for lease on Atlantic Ave with great views. Welcome to this 2 bedroom house with large living room and dining room. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator with plenty of light and great view of the river.
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.
1 Unit Available
565 East Madison St
565 East Madison Street, Rochester, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
One bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 4 unit building in Rochester. This one bedroom, kitchen, living room, full bath. Coin op laundry and storage space for each unit available. Owner pays for water and sewer.
1 Unit Available
427 Jackson St
427 Jackson Street, Rochester, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
Fresh & updated home in the hub of the county!! Refinished hardwood floors, professionally painted, new carpets, updates throughout. Minutes from major highways and road ways along with the Shell Cracker Plant.
1 Unit Available
210 Bridge Street- 2nd Floor
210 Bridge Street, Bridgewater, PA
Studio
$750
Great 2 room OFFICE SUITE for lease on second floor in Bridgewater above Vic's Pizza. Enter into waiting area that is shared by other offices on that floor. Room sizes for each office is approximately 18 x 13 and 11 x 10.
Results within 10 miles of Aliquippa
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
$
17 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
