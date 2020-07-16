Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Carnot-Moon, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carnot-Moon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
60 Units Available
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
938 sqft
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops,
Results within 5 miles of Carnot-Moon

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &
Results within 10 miles of Carnot-Moon
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
39 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
303 Vincennes Ave # 2
303 Vincennes Avenue, Oakdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
303 Vincennes Ave #2 ~~BRAND NEW THIS SUMMER!!!~~ 303 Vincennes Ave #2, Oakdale, PA 15071 $700/month 2 bedroom apartment in adorable small town Oakdale. - Hardwood floors. - Equipped with appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
227 Maxwell St
227 Maxwell Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Crafton - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Convenient Location - Spacious apartment - hardwood flooring on ground level - large kitchen with dining area. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Backyard, and full basement with plenty of storage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
71 N Euclid Ave
71 North Euclid Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$515
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 * THIS IS A ONE BEDROOM EFFICIENCY APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR - NOT WHOLE HOUSE! Great location * Close to everything * gorgeous, old fashioned lobby upon entrance with original wood work throughout * Very large bedroom with plenty

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1714 Pierce St
1714 Pierce Street, Aliquippa, PA
6 Bedrooms
$1,750
Larger than it looks!! Ready to move in 6 Large bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Living room. New Bathrooms, New carpet upper and lower bedrooms, Blinds on windows, Hardwood floors main level. Washer and Dryer on site for tenant use. New AC.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available July 25.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Vincennes Ave Apt 6
305 Vincennes Avenue, Oakdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
~~BRAND NEW THIS SUMMER~~ 305 Vincennes Dr. #6 $650 a Month INCLUDING Utilities!!! Newly remodeled one-bedroom apartment in adorable small town Oakdale, PA. - Hardwood floors. - Equipped with appliances. - Utilities included. - Off-street parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carnot-Moon, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carnot-Moon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

