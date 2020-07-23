/
beaver county
78 Apartments for rent in Beaver County, PA📍
47 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 281892 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/60-gregory-st-aliquippa-pa/281892 Property Id 281892 (RLNE5977981)
1 Unit Available
745 Golf Course Rd
745 Golf Course Road, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Single Family 2 bd 1 ba with den ranch style home with fenced yard - This spacious single level home features 2 bd, 1 ba, and a large den.The home has a fenced rear yard, central heat and air, and a huge walk up attic for plenty of extra storage. .
1 Unit Available
275 Pleasant Drive Rear
275 Pleasant Drive, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Furnished Home/ Center Twp Beaver County - Property Id: 242161 COVID -free. Intentionally not rented through quarantine. Anyone interested can have a video sent to you.
1 Unit Available
902 Lexington Drive
902 Lexington Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Hopewell (Independence Square)- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse, Garage - This townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in Independence Square in Hopewell Township.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Beaver Falls
1306-1308 8th Ave #3
1306 8th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
Awesome Apartment in the Heart of Beaver Falls! Newly Updated! - Spacious 2-3 bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor with large dining room or can be used as office. Brand New energy-efficient HVAC installed with Central Air. Includes stove and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.
1 Unit Available
149 Crandon Cir
149 Crandon Circle, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1080 sqft
RECEIVE HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION, A VALUE OF 950.00! Lovely newly renovated home in Brighton Township. 4 bedrooms/1.5 baths with over-sized entry leading to all parts of the home.
1 Unit Available
185 Woodridge Dr
185 Woodridge Drive, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beaver will be available in late July. This is the perfect home for a large family. It features a split bedroom plan on the main level, 2 large bedrooms and a full bath on each side of the house.
1 Unit Available
179 Edgewater Dr
179 Edgewater Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1256 sqft
RECEIVE HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION, A VALUE OF $1050! Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1038 5th Street
1038 5th Street Ext, Ambridge, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Cute second floor apartment with fully equipped kitchen that includes a table, nice sized living room, one bedroom, full bath with shower. This unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, locked storage space in basement, and 2 a/c units.
1 Unit Available
414 Jefferson St
414 Jefferson Street, Rochester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Freshly renovated 3 bedroom w/ large loft space in the heart of Rochester. Newly painted, new flooring throughout. Updated fixtures and new appliances. Laundry on the first floor located right behind the kitchen area.
1 Unit Available
432 Vermont Ave - 1
432 Vermont Ave, Rochester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
806 sqft
Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck! VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.
1 Unit Available
1714 Pierce St
1714 Pierce Street, Aliquippa, PA
6 Bedrooms
$1,750
Larger than it looks!! Ready to move in 6 Large bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Living room. New Bathrooms, New carpet upper and lower bedrooms, Blinds on windows, Hardwood floors main level. Washer and Dryer on site for tenant use. New AC.
1 Unit Available
275 Barclay Hill Rd
275 Barclay Hill Road, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Totally renovated 2 bedroom duplex for lease in Brighton Township. Eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Basement with one car integral garage. Off street parking also available. Tenants pay all utilities.
1 Unit Available
2318 Sheffield Rd
2318 Sheffield Road, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$899
Location, location,location this apartment is right in the heart of town. Within walking distance of shopping, bus stops and convenience stores. The apartment is very spacious and located on the second floor. Utilities are not included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
18 Fourth street
18 4th Street, Midland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Cute Townhouse for rent just off Rt68 VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.
1 Unit Available
415 Atlantic Ave
415 Atlantic Avenue, Monaca, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Riverfront property for lease on Atlantic Ave with great views. Welcome to this 2 bedroom house with large living room and dining room. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator with plenty of light and great view of the river.
1 Unit Available
1068 Beaver Road
1068 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1224 sqft
Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP 1,224 sqft.
1 Unit Available
210 Bridge Street- 2nd Floor
210 Bridge Street, Bridgewater, PA
Studio
$750
Great 2 room OFFICE SUITE for lease on second floor in Bridgewater above Vic's Pizza. Enter into waiting area that is shared by other offices on that floor. Room sizes for each office is approximately 18 x 13 and 11 x 10.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Beaver Falls
1403 5th Ave
1403 5th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
Beaver falls Apartments - Property Id: 101208 Now accepting viewings and applications. This house includes gas and water. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101208 Property Id 101208 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4867817)
Results within 1 mile of Beaver County
1 Unit Available
Pittsburgh Circle
105 2nd St
105 2nd Street, Ellwood City, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
Great private location in the heart of Pittsburgh Circle area.
1 Unit Available
145 Chestnut Street
145 Chestnut Street, Zelienople, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
STANDALONE COMMERCIAL BUILDING SPACE. Located in Zelienople Borough w/ PARKING LOT, approximately 1000 square feet. 30 minutes or less to downtown Pittsburgh, 5 minutes or less to I-79, 15 minutes to PA-Turnpike, 10 minutes to Cranberry Twp.
Results within 5 miles of Beaver County
9 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Beaver County area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, South Park Township, Jefferson Hills, and Niles have apartments for rent.
