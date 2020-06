59 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA

Canonsburg Neighborhoods

Once you start talking about settling down, Canonsburg's 2.3 square miles do matter. Each of the town's seven major neighborhoods have a distinctive feel. Regardless of where you live, you're probably going to be driving to work. Even if you choose to commute into Pittsburgh, there is no easy way to get to major public transportation without driving.

Muse: If you want a little privacy, park here. You'll be able to find a nice home or townhome among people who are nesting in for the long run.

Wylandville: This neighborhood is your classic suburban area. It is tailor made for those who want a mix of commercial and residential interaction. This neighborhood plays host to the Lindenwood Golf Club, which could make for interesting times, if you're into that kind of thing.

Borland Manor: Bordering on the Canonsburg Lake, this area provides more of the same suburban feel as does the rest of the town. This area is for the townhome crowd and provides a small mix of duplexes for rent and other rental properties, but primarily ownership. Home of the McDowell Lane Sports Complex, you will see buzzing community activity on the major thoroughfare.

W Pike Street / Hutchinson Avenue: If you looking to rent, you're very likely to find both good company and a place to fit yourself here. Starting from one-bedroom apartments for rent and moving on up to single family homes, there is a wide range of homes to give you what you need. If you're looking for high rise living, this is where you'll find it. Within a reasonable distance to the Town Park (home of the annual Easter Egg Hunt).

McMurray: Peter's Lake Park is here, surrounded by single family homes and townhomes. The larger homes will be found in McMurray for those that have a little more money to work with. Although there isn't really a place in Canonsburg that you'd say is bustling and noisy, this neighborhood will offer you the most seclusion.

Thompsonville: Like the other parts of Canonsburg, this area is growing. Yes, you're basically getting suburban living, and why not? When you move to this part of Canonsburg, you may be looking to settle down. Let others commute long distances in to get to Rolling Hills Country Club, you make the quick drive.