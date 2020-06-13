Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

59 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
43 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
517 Euclid Ave
517 Euclid Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
Be the first to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED one bedroom apartment with living room, kitchen , bath with garden tub and walk-in shower. Bedroom has double closet. Living room closet provides extra storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
423 Blaine
423 Blaine Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two story home with three bedrooms, covered front porch, neutral carpet and walls, ceiling fans with lights, decorative fireplace in living room, covered back deck and patio. Washer/Dryer hookup. Convenient location to I79, rt19 and South Pointe.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
132 Smith St
132 Smith Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Eat in kitchen and dining room, large rear deck, large lower level for extra storage space and gameroom, ceramic in kitchen, dr and bath, washer and dryer hookup, 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, convenient to I79, Rt 19, Southpointe

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
339 W Pike St
339 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
153 Wylie Ave - D
153 Wylie Ave, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1048 sqft
Livingroom, Eat-in Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath. Unit has been fully updated. New carpet and flooring throughout. New Kitchen cabinets, and New bathroom. Full basement with laundry hook-ups. Rent is $725.00 per month + Electric + $18.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
115 Sandy Brae Dr
115 Sandy Brae Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LOCATION!! Desirable end unit town home! Ready for immediate occupancy! 3 bedroom/2 full baths/2 half baths! Spacious first floor boasts living room (15x15) with corner gas fireplace * dining room (12x8) with slider doors to access rear deck * fully

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Coldstream Dr
1021 Coldstream Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous End Unit Townhouse in the desirable Overlook neighborhood located in the heart of South Pointe! Wexford Model with a 4' extension to the entire floor plan, lighting upgrades throughout, 9' ft ceilings and stunning hand-scraped bamboo floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
224 Persimmon
224 Persimmon Ln, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Lovely Townhome on Quiet Street in North Strabane/Canonsburg area. Walk to Rear Deck from Dining Area through Sliding Glass Doors. Three Bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms plus Integral Garage. Flat Driveway can also accommodate several cars.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
845 Route 519
845 West Pike Street, McGovern, PA
Studio
$650
Centrally located office with plenty of parking. Wonderful space with multiple office/conference areas.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
11 W Grant
11 West Grant Street, Houston, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This Great Duplex is Quaint with Hardwood Floors and Newer Carpet in Bedrooms, Nice Storage, with Laundry Facilities

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1049 Bayberry Dr
1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33
505 Hunters Path Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Unit Apt 33 Available 07/01/20 Updated 2nd floor 2br, 1ba condo with balcony in Hunting Ridge. Close to I-79 Corridor, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Bridgeville shopping! Highlights: - Secure building - Community pool - Walking trails - Tot lots etc.

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Fulton Road
102 Fulton Rd, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
102 Fulton Road Available 09/01/20 *****Huge 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home FOR RENT Sept 1st in Canonsburg!***** - This house is currently occupied until the end of August. It will be ready for move-in September 1st.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2064 Majestic Dr
2064 Majestic Drive, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Available 8/14/20. 4 BR 2.5 Bath Colonial Home. Hardwood floors in entry and formal dining room, large living room with gas fireplace, neutral décor. Open concept eat-in-kitchen with french doors leading to the patio and backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Meadowbrook
1320 Meadowbrook Drive, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly updated throughout, (1 year ago). Stainless appliances, vinyl oak planking throughout main floor, new carpet upper. Deck and garage floor painted. Built in storage in garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
313 Cricketwood Court
313 Cricketwood Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Three bedroom townhome located in Glencannon, close to I79, Southpointe, Meadows Casino and Racetrack and Tanger Outlet. Community offers pool, pond, basketball court, volleyball, walking trail, playground.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1900 Washinton Rd
1900 Washington Road, Washington County, PA
Studio
$1,500
1400 sq-ft at $10.70 a sq-ft, a very good value for this location. Includes all utilities. Prime location for commercial lease in a prime area of Peters Twp. Red light location across from Waterdam Plaza. Route 19 is a major commercial thoroughfare.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
331 Maple Ridge Dr
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
HUGE 3 Bedroom END UNIT! WITH NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPETING throughout! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry. , Open Living Room, Lovely Dining Room, Large Deck! Master on-suite! BIG CLOSETS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
220 Rock Run Rd
220 Rock Run Road, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Single Family home in Desirable Hiddenbrook Community in Peters Twp.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage.
The Evalee

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.

Median Rent in Canonsburg

Last updated Dec. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Canonsburg is $692, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $866.
Studio
$597
1 Bed
$692
2 Beds
$866
3+ Beds
$1,084
City GuideCanonsburg
Canonsburg, Pennsylvania captures the essence of small town America. Its eclectic history is book-ended by the Whisky Rebellion of 1791, and the birth of singers Bobby Vinton and Perry Como in the 20th century and Rapper Wiz Khalifa in the 21st.

This quaint older and quieter town isn't very big. In fact, if you're traveling too fast along the I-79/19 corridor, you'll miss it. Since the town is only about 18 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, it provides a more relaxed alternative for those that work in the city, but desire a respite from the urban environment.

Moving to Canonsburg

Whether you want to apts for rent or to own your next place, you can find a spot in Canonsburg. Although most of the town caters to homeowners, there is enough variety to find what you need. As far as cost is concerned -- no worries. You'll be paying about the national average regardless of where you choose to put down your roots.

History in the Making

About a third of the housing in Canonsburg is considered historic, which is what gives it the old town look. Maybe you've always wanted to take an old house and do some work to restore it to something beautiful. You'll be in good company in Canonsburg.

Renters and High Rise Living

Here is an interesting twist when it comes to this little pocket of history for renters. A pretty sizable portion of the housing is set aside for you in large luxury apartments and high rises. You'd might not expect to see this, since you're surrounded by so much history. If you need to rent, yet you don't want to live with other renters, the town does have a nice mix of duplexes and converted homes for renters.

Canonsburg Neighborhoods

Once you start talking about settling down, Canonsburg's 2.3 square miles do matter. Each of the town's seven major neighborhoods have a distinctive feel. Regardless of where you live, you're probably going to be driving to work. Even if you choose to commute into Pittsburgh, there is no easy way to get to major public transportation without driving.

Muse: If you want a little privacy, park here. You'll be able to find a nice home or townhome among people who are nesting in for the long run.

Wylandville: This neighborhood is your classic suburban area. It is tailor made for those who want a mix of commercial and residential interaction. This neighborhood plays host to the Lindenwood Golf Club, which could make for interesting times, if you're into that kind of thing.

Borland Manor: Bordering on the Canonsburg Lake, this area provides more of the same suburban feel as does the rest of the town. This area is for the townhome crowd and provides a small mix of duplexes for rent and other rental properties, but primarily ownership. Home of the McDowell Lane Sports Complex, you will see buzzing community activity on the major thoroughfare.

W Pike Street / Hutchinson Avenue: If you looking to rent, you're very likely to find both good company and a place to fit yourself here. Starting from one-bedroom apartments for rent and moving on up to single family homes, there is a wide range of homes to give you what you need. If you're looking for high rise living, this is where you'll find it. Within a reasonable distance to the Town Park (home of the annual Easter Egg Hunt).

McMurray: Peter's Lake Park is here, surrounded by single family homes and townhomes. The larger homes will be found in McMurray for those that have a little more money to work with. Although there isn't really a place in Canonsburg that you'd say is bustling and noisy, this neighborhood will offer you the most seclusion.

Thompsonville: Like the other parts of Canonsburg, this area is growing. Yes, you're basically getting suburban living, and why not? When you move to this part of Canonsburg, you may be looking to settle down. Let others commute long distances in to get to Rolling Hills Country Club, you make the quick drive.

Living in Canonsburg

There's the Canonsburg Lake on the eastside of town to go and take out some of the mental stress you acquire and put glide back in your stride. When you decide that you've been good, treat yourself (and your circle) to some ice cream and/or candy (or better yet‰Û_both) from Sarris'.

When you get unpacked, mark your calendar for the Annual 4th of July Parade. You may find it hard to fathom, but it is the 2nd largest parade in PA.

Once you've experienced it, you'll only have three more months to get ready for Canonsburg's version of Oktoberfest where you get the best of the city's entertainment, food and restaurant vendors, entertainment and German themed culture. Most importantly, get a chance to connect with the people of your small yet intimate community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Canonsburg?
In Canonsburg, the median rent is $597 for a studio, $692 for a 1-bedroom, $866 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,084 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Canonsburg, check out our monthly Canonsburg Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Canonsburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Canonsburg area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Canonsburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Canonsburg from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, Morgantown, and South Park Township.

