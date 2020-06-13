59 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA📍
This quaint older and quieter town isn't very big. In fact, if you're traveling too fast along the I-79/19 corridor, you'll miss it. Since the town is only about 18 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, it provides a more relaxed alternative for those that work in the city, but desire a respite from the urban environment.
Whether you want to apts for rent or to own your next place, you can find a spot in Canonsburg. Although most of the town caters to homeowners, there is enough variety to find what you need. As far as cost is concerned -- no worries. You'll be paying about the national average regardless of where you choose to put down your roots.
History in the Making
About a third of the housing in Canonsburg is considered historic, which is what gives it the old town look. Maybe you've always wanted to take an old house and do some work to restore it to something beautiful. You'll be in good company in Canonsburg.
Renters and High Rise Living
Here is an interesting twist when it comes to this little pocket of history for renters. A pretty sizable portion of the housing is set aside for you in large luxury apartments and high rises. You'd might not expect to see this, since you're surrounded by so much history. If you need to rent, yet you don't want to live with other renters, the town does have a nice mix of duplexes and converted homes for renters.
Once you start talking about settling down, Canonsburg's 2.3 square miles do matter. Each of the town's seven major neighborhoods have a distinctive feel. Regardless of where you live, you're probably going to be driving to work. Even if you choose to commute into Pittsburgh, there is no easy way to get to major public transportation without driving.
Muse: If you want a little privacy, park here. You'll be able to find a nice home or townhome among people who are nesting in for the long run.
Wylandville: This neighborhood is your classic suburban area. It is tailor made for those who want a mix of commercial and residential interaction. This neighborhood plays host to the Lindenwood Golf Club, which could make for interesting times, if you're into that kind of thing.
Borland Manor: Bordering on the Canonsburg Lake, this area provides more of the same suburban feel as does the rest of the town. This area is for the townhome crowd and provides a small mix of duplexes for rent and other rental properties, but primarily ownership. Home of the McDowell Lane Sports Complex, you will see buzzing community activity on the major thoroughfare.
W Pike Street / Hutchinson Avenue: If you looking to rent, you're very likely to find both good company and a place to fit yourself here. Starting from one-bedroom apartments for rent and moving on up to single family homes, there is a wide range of homes to give you what you need. If you're looking for high rise living, this is where you'll find it. Within a reasonable distance to the Town Park (home of the annual Easter Egg Hunt).
McMurray: Peter's Lake Park is here, surrounded by single family homes and townhomes. The larger homes will be found in McMurray for those that have a little more money to work with. Although there isn't really a place in Canonsburg that you'd say is bustling and noisy, this neighborhood will offer you the most seclusion.
Thompsonville: Like the other parts of Canonsburg, this area is growing. Yes, you're basically getting suburban living, and why not? When you move to this part of Canonsburg, you may be looking to settle down. Let others commute long distances in to get to Rolling Hills Country Club, you make the quick drive.
There's the Canonsburg Lake on the eastside of town to go and take out some of the mental stress you acquire and put glide back in your stride. When you decide that you've been good, treat yourself (and your circle) to some ice cream and/or candy (or better yet‰Û_both) from Sarris'.
When you get unpacked, mark your calendar for the Annual 4th of July Parade. You may find it hard to fathom, but it is the 2nd largest parade in PA.
Once you've experienced it, you'll only have three more months to get ready for Canonsburg's version of Oktoberfest where you get the best of the city's entertainment, food and restaurant vendors, entertainment and German themed culture. Most importantly, get a chance to connect with the people of your small yet intimate community.