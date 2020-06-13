59 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA

Moving to Canonsburg

Whether you want to apts for rent or to own your next place, you can find a spot in Canonsburg. Although most of the town caters to homeowners, there is enough variety to find what you need. As far as cost is concerned -- no worries. You'll be paying about the national average regardless of where you choose to put down your roots.

History in the Making

About a third of the housing in Canonsburg is considered historic, which is what gives it the old town look. Maybe you've always wanted to take an old house and do some work to restore it to something beautiful. You'll be in good company in Canonsburg.

Renters and High Rise Living

Here is an interesting twist when it comes to this little pocket of history for renters. A pretty sizable portion of the housing is set aside for you in large luxury apartments and high rises. You'd might not expect to see this, since you're surrounded by so much history. If you need to rent, yet you don't want to live with other renters, the town does have a nice mix of duplexes and converted homes for renters.