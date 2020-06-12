/
3 bedroom apartments
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carnot-Moon, PA
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1294 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.
Results within 5 miles of Carnot-Moon
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
56 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 Anna Mae Drive
2203 Anna Mae Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2203 Anna Mae Drive Available 06/15/20 Moon Township - LUXURY HOME in McCormick Farms - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom - Impeccably maintained, this lovely home has a comfortable and efficient floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Woodcrest Drive
108 Woodcrest Drive, Enlow, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1666 sqft
Coraopolis - West Allegheny Schools - Large 3 bedroom end unit. First floor there is a large living room, dining room, eat-n-kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and 1/2 bath. Second floor is the 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 bed 2 bath split entry home with new roof, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway. Stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with bath, finished game-room, newer light fixtures throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
103 Kavic Lane
103 Kavic Lane, Beaver County, PA
Peace and quiet is what this farm house has to offer in Independence Township, Hopewell School District. Four (4) bedroom farm house on 36 acres for lease. Large rooms and plenty of storage throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1068 Beaver Road
1068 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1224 sqft
Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP 1,224 sqft.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
930 Maplewood Ave
930 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge, PA
Recently renovated 5 bedroom brick home for lease in Ambridge. First floor has large living room, nice open foyer, dining room with pantry and kitchen. Full bath and bedroom also on first floor. Second floor has 4 other bedrooms and full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Carnot-Moon
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Fairywood
28 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
29 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McKees Rocks
1 Unit Available
755 Boquet Street
755 Bouquet Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks - Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks First floor contains living room, large kitchen and rear bedroom. Two bedrooms up above. Finished basement den area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
627 Hemlock St # 2
627 Hemlock Street, Avalon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Now Available! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Avalon - 2nd Floor of Duplex! Fully Equipped Kitchen; Updated Kitchen & Bath; $895/month + utilities. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE5835415)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 266769 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266769 Property Id 266769 (RLNE5735480)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
98 N Sprague Ave
98 North Sprague Avenue, Bellevue, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom duplex in Bellevue. Walking distance to shops and and the main street of Bellevue. Conveniently located near 65.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3414 Middletown Rd
3414 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Newly renovated 3 bedroom home. New hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and kitchen, new paint throughout, new mechanicals.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
331 Marshall Heights Dr
331 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LOCATION !! Gorgeous townhouse in the Highly Desirable North Allegheny School District.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.
