Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Carnot-Moon, PA with garage

Carnot-Moon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.
Results within 5 miles of Carnot-Moon
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
55 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Woodcrest Drive
108 Woodcrest Drive, Enlow, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1666 sqft
Coraopolis - West Allegheny Schools - Large 3 bedroom end unit. First floor there is a large living room, dining room, eat-n-kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and 1/2 bath. Second floor is the 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2203 Anna Mae Drive
2203 Anna Mae Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2203 Anna Mae Drive Available 06/15/20 Moon Township - LUXURY HOME in McCormick Farms - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom - Impeccably maintained, this lovely home has a comfortable and efficient floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Hawthorne Dr
219 Hawthorne Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BR/ 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Oakdale.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Droz
1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 bed 2 bath split entry home with new roof, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway. Stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with bath, finished game-room, newer light fixtures throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Carnot-Moon
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Ocenas Ave
9 Ocenas Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Functional and convenient 1BR/1 Bath in Bellevue! This first-floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with dishwasher, off-street parking, and more! Property Highlights: - ATTACHED GARAGE Parking Spot & Off-Street Driveway Spot

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3414 Middletown Rd
3414 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Newly renovated 3 bedroom home. New hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and kitchen, new paint throughout, new mechanicals.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
331 Marshall Heights Dr
331 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LOCATION !! Gorgeous townhouse in the Highly Desirable North Allegheny School District.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
305 Marshall Heights Dr
305 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located minutes from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
301 Allegheny Ave
301 Allegheny Avenue, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Spacious first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Aliquippa for lease. Large eat in kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of room for your table in the eat in kitchen. Large carpeted living room with plenty of light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
103 Sebago Lake Dr
103 Sebago Lake Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Fabulous 3 bedroom townhome with spectacular golf course views. Loft area perfect for office, deck, walkout basement, attached garage, gourmet kitchen,

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 RICHMOND STREET LOFT
27 Richmond Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
THE LOFT AT 27 - Property Id: 250569 BEAUTIFUL LARGE LOFT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING PARK.PRIVATE DRIVE 2 BEDROOM LARGE LIVING SPACE..WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING...NEW STOVE, NEW WASHER AND DRYER....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carnot-Moon, PA

Carnot-Moon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

