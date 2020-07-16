985 PRINCETON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Do not miss this completely remodeled townhome in award winning Central Bucks Schools. Enter into the foyer with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful skylight. For your convenience, there is a updated powder room when you enter. The laundry room is to the right of the foyer. Travel down the hall, passing the large hall closet, and you will find the updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops, tiled backsplash and gorgeous cabinetry. The kitchen over looks the dining room, making entertaining a breeze. The living room features beautiful wainscoting and sliding glass doors leading to the private patio, outdoor storage room and fenced in yard- just waiting for your summer BBQs. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom featuring a large walk in closet and entrance to the hall bath. The hall bath has been remodeled floor to ceiling featuring modern double sinks and subway tile surround bath/shower combo. 2 other nicely sized rooms featuring double closets and built in shelving nook- giving these rooms great character, complete the 2nd floor. Floor and Paint throughout only 1 year old! Do not miss this one- it will not last!