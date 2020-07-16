All apartments in Bucks County
985 PRINCETON PLACE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:31 PM

985 PRINCETON PLACE

985 Princeton Place · (215) 860-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

985 Princeton Place, Bucks County, PA 18974

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Do not miss this completely remodeled townhome in award winning Central Bucks Schools. Enter into the foyer with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful skylight. For your convenience, there is a updated powder room when you enter. The laundry room is to the right of the foyer. Travel down the hall, passing the large hall closet, and you will find the updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops, tiled backsplash and gorgeous cabinetry. The kitchen over looks the dining room, making entertaining a breeze. The living room features beautiful wainscoting and sliding glass doors leading to the private patio, outdoor storage room and fenced in yard- just waiting for your summer BBQs. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom featuring a large walk in closet and entrance to the hall bath. The hall bath has been remodeled floor to ceiling featuring modern double sinks and subway tile surround bath/shower combo. 2 other nicely sized rooms featuring double closets and built in shelving nook- giving these rooms great character, complete the 2nd floor. Floor and Paint throughout only 1 year old! Do not miss this one- it will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 PRINCETON PLACE have any available units?
985 PRINCETON PLACE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 985 PRINCETON PLACE have?
Some of 985 PRINCETON PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 PRINCETON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
985 PRINCETON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 PRINCETON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 985 PRINCETON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 985 PRINCETON PLACE offer parking?
No, 985 PRINCETON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 985 PRINCETON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 PRINCETON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 PRINCETON PLACE have a pool?
No, 985 PRINCETON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 985 PRINCETON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 985 PRINCETON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 985 PRINCETON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 PRINCETON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 PRINCETON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 PRINCETON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
