Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT

801 Purple Martin Court · (215) 328-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

801 Purple Martin Court, Bucks County, PA 18976

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with Walk-In Closets), 1.5 Upgraded Bathrooms; 2-Story Master Bedroom with a Loft (May serve as a Bedroom/Office/Media Room). Natural Hardwood Flooring throughout the 1st Floor (Newer Carpet on the 2nd Floor). Freshly Painted. Semi- Finished Basement (featuring large open space room, laundry, and storage space)! In-unit Washer/Dryer also included! Great Playground with a basketball court; Plenty of Parking. Located In Award Winning Central Bucks School District! - and Close to Major Roads and Shopping & Dining (Minutes From Valley Square & Wegman's). Landlord Pays Condo Fee. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Funds to Move-In: First And Last Months' Rents, plus a Security Deposit (and Pet deposit -if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT have any available units?
801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT have?
Some of 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT offers parking.
Does 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT have a pool?
No, 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT have accessible units?
No, 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
