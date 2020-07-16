801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with Walk-In Closets), 1.5 Upgraded Bathrooms; 2-Story Master Bedroom with a Loft (May serve as a Bedroom/Office/Media Room). Natural Hardwood Flooring throughout the 1st Floor (Newer Carpet on the 2nd Floor). Freshly Painted. Semi- Finished Basement (featuring large open space room, laundry, and storage space)! In-unit Washer/Dryer also included! Great Playground with a basketball court; Plenty of Parking. Located In Award Winning Central Bucks School District! - and Close to Major Roads and Shopping & Dining (Minutes From Valley Square & Wegman's). Landlord Pays Condo Fee. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Funds to Move-In: First And Last Months' Rents, plus a Security Deposit (and Pet deposit -if applicable).