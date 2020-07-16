801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT

Amenities
This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with Walk-In Closets), 1.5 Upgraded Bathrooms; 2-Story Master Bedroom with a Loft (May serve as a Bedroom/Office/Media Room). Natural Hardwood Flooring throughout the 1st Floor (Newer Carpet on the 2nd Floor). Freshly Painted. Semi- Finished Basement (featuring large open space room, laundry, and storage space)! In-unit Washer/Dryer also included! Great Playground with a basketball court; Plenty of Parking. Located In Award Winning Central Bucks School District! - and Close to Major Roads and Shopping & Dining (Minutes From Valley Square & Wegman's). Landlord Pays Condo Fee. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Funds to Move-In: First And Last Months' Rents, plus a Security Deposit (and Pet deposit -if applicable).