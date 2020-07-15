All apartments in Bucks County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD

72 Hollow Horn Road · (215) 794-1070
Location

72 Hollow Horn Road, Bucks County, PA 18920

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2608 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
If you are looking for a tranquil place to live, this is it. This home sits back off the road with a meandering driveway that leads you to the fenced in Cape Cod style home. Upon entrance you are greeted with an over sized open foyer and beautiful hardwoods floors through out the main level. The kitchen is grand with country style cabinets, crisp white countertops, hardwood floors, newer appliances and a spacious breakfast area. The formal dining room is flanked with hardwood floors and a new chandelier. The large family room has hardwood floors, open beams, stone fireplace with wood burning insert and an entertaining space with bar that can be closed off. A wonderful and large bonus room that offers many possibilities and a full bath that completes the main floor of this lovely home. The upper level offers three over sized bedroom, an updated full hall bath and a large walk in closet for extra storage. The lower lever/basement is unfinished but offers a pool table for extra entertaining and a laundry room with washer and dryer for your convenience. The home sits upon 4 plus acres which the landlord will maintain and cut for you. Beautiful patio, mature landscaping, a two car garage with inside access and spectacular views of beautiful Tinicum Township.Rules and regulations will be provided when applications are filled out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD have any available units?
72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD have?
Some of 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD offers parking.
Does 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD have a pool?
No, 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
