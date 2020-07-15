72 HOLLOW HORN ROAD

Amenities

If you are looking for a tranquil place to live, this is it. This home sits back off the road with a meandering driveway that leads you to the fenced in Cape Cod style home. Upon entrance you are greeted with an over sized open foyer and beautiful hardwoods floors through out the main level. The kitchen is grand with country style cabinets, crisp white countertops, hardwood floors, newer appliances and a spacious breakfast area. The formal dining room is flanked with hardwood floors and a new chandelier. The large family room has hardwood floors, open beams, stone fireplace with wood burning insert and an entertaining space with bar that can be closed off. A wonderful and large bonus room that offers many possibilities and a full bath that completes the main floor of this lovely home. The upper level offers three over sized bedroom, an updated full hall bath and a large walk in closet for extra storage. The lower lever/basement is unfinished but offers a pool table for extra entertaining and a laundry room with washer and dryer for your convenience. The home sits upon 4 plus acres which the landlord will maintain and cut for you. Beautiful patio, mature landscaping, a two car garage with inside access and spectacular views of beautiful Tinicum Township.Rules and regulations will be provided when applications are filled out.