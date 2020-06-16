610 LARCH CT #A5610

Amenities

Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs.... 2 en-suite master bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2nd floor laundry..... freshly painted throughout with shades of grey and toasted almond .. and accented with gleaming white woodwork!! First floor has an office with double privacy doors. Full basement with tile floor , attached garage, and double wide driveway. Owner pays the condo fee, tenant enjoys the amenities. Great community with tennis, trash removal, snow shoveling , and most lawn care. 2 Blocks to shopping, banks, and restaurants. RARELY does a gem like this come up for rent!!!! Agent is one of the owners of this property.