Bucks County, PA
610 LARCH CT #A5610
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:34 AM

610 LARCH CT #A5610

610 Larch Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA 19067

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs.... 2 en-suite master bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2nd floor laundry..... freshly painted throughout with shades of grey and toasted almond .. and accented with gleaming white woodwork!! First floor has an office with double privacy doors. Full basement with tile floor , attached garage, and double wide driveway. Owner pays the condo fee, tenant enjoys the amenities. Great community with tennis, trash removal, snow shoveling , and most lawn care. 2 Blocks to shopping, banks, and restaurants. RARELY does a gem like this come up for rent!!!! Agent is one of the owners of this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 LARCH CT #A5610 have any available units?
610 LARCH CT #A5610 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 LARCH CT #A5610 have?
Some of 610 LARCH CT #A5610's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 LARCH CT #A5610 currently offering any rent specials?
610 LARCH CT #A5610 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 LARCH CT #A5610 pet-friendly?
No, 610 LARCH CT #A5610 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 610 LARCH CT #A5610 offer parking?
Yes, 610 LARCH CT #A5610 offers parking.
Does 610 LARCH CT #A5610 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 LARCH CT #A5610 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 LARCH CT #A5610 have a pool?
No, 610 LARCH CT #A5610 does not have a pool.
Does 610 LARCH CT #A5610 have accessible units?
No, 610 LARCH CT #A5610 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 LARCH CT #A5610 have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 LARCH CT #A5610 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 LARCH CT #A5610 have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 LARCH CT #A5610 does not have units with air conditioning.
