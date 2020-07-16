Amenities

Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet. This leads into the dining room which has a sliding door leading to the patio. The kitchen features, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stainless steel sink. The upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The spacious main bedroom has a vaulted ceiling , stairs to a loft and a walk in closet. The second bedroom also features a walk-in closet. The finished basement is a perfect place for a playroom and entertaining. It also features a separate room that could be an office. Finishing the basement is the laundry and extra storage space. This rental is available now. Relax on the front porch. Award winning Central Bucks School District and close to transportation of train, and highways. NO PETS, thank you.