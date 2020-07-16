All apartments in Bucks County
Find more places like 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bucks County, PA
/
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 12:30 AM

5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE

5404 Simpson Cir · (215) 348-8111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5404 Simpson Cir, Bucks County, PA 18902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 264 · Avail. now

$1,685

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet. This leads into the dining room which has a sliding door leading to the patio. The kitchen features, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, stainless steel sink. The upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The spacious main bedroom has a vaulted ceiling , stairs to a loft and a walk in closet. The second bedroom also features a walk-in closet. The finished basement is a perfect place for a playroom and entertaining. It also features a separate room that could be an office. Finishing the basement is the laundry and extra storage space. This rental is available now. Relax on the front porch. Award winning Central Bucks School District and close to transportation of train, and highways. NO PETS, thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE have any available units?
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE have?
Some of 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr
Mechanicsville, PA 19020
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd
Horsham, PA 18976
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy
Levittown, PA 19056
Hickory Hills Apartments
315 Steele Rd
Feasterville, PA 19053
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct
Sellersville, PA 18960
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St
Doylestown, PA 18901
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road
Langhorne, PA 19047

Similar Pages

Bucks County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAFlemington, NJQuakertown, PADublin, PAEmmaus, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAMaple Glen, PA
Blue Bell, PAAudubon, PAJenkintown, PANewtown, PARockledge, PAFeasterville, PAAmbler, PACollegeville, PAWyncote, PABurlington, NJBristol, PAGlenside, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity