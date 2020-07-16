All apartments in Bucks County
Find more places like 2365 DUBREE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bucks County, PA
/
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:59 AM

2365 DUBREE AVENUE

2365 Dubree Avenue · (215) 788-1114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA 18976

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar. New ceramic tile kitchen floor and counter, Pergo brand flooring throughout and totally remolded from top to bottom. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants, 5 minute drive to downtown Doylestown and 6 miles up the road from 276. Utilities are a flat $200 for electric, oil, cable, internet, water, sewage, trash removal, snow removal and lawn maintenance. Award winning central bucks school district. Get your applications in today, this property will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 DUBREE AVENUE have any available units?
2365 DUBREE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2365 DUBREE AVENUE have?
Some of 2365 DUBREE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 DUBREE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2365 DUBREE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 DUBREE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2365 DUBREE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 2365 DUBREE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2365 DUBREE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2365 DUBREE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2365 DUBREE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 DUBREE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2365 DUBREE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2365 DUBREE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2365 DUBREE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 DUBREE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2365 DUBREE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2365 DUBREE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2365 DUBREE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2365 DUBREE AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing
Langhorne, PA 19047
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr
Mechanicsville, PA 19020
Croftwood
400 E Street Rd
Feasterville, PA 19053
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd
Horsham, PA 18976
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way
Doylestown, PA 18901
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr
Yardley, PA 19067
Heritage Summer Hill
4000 Lily Drive
Doylestown, PA 18902
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue
Hatboro, PA 18974

Similar Pages

Bucks County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAFlemington, NJQuakertown, PADublin, PAEmmaus, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAMaple Glen, PA
Blue Bell, PAAudubon, PAJenkintown, PANewtown, PARockledge, PAFeasterville, PAAmbler, PACollegeville, PAWyncote, PABurlington, NJBristol, PAGlenside, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity