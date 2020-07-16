2365 DUBREE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar. New ceramic tile kitchen floor and counter, Pergo brand flooring throughout and totally remolded from top to bottom. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants, 5 minute drive to downtown Doylestown and 6 miles up the road from 276. Utilities are a flat $200 for electric, oil, cable, internet, water, sewage, trash removal, snow removal and lawn maintenance. Award winning central bucks school district. Get your applications in today, this property will not last long!