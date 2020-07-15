1009 SWAMP ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

PLEASE NOTE: SHOWINGS BEGIN ON JUNE 6TH, 2020. This sprawling vintage stone farmhouse on a 67 acre equestrian estate in Buckingham is an ideal rental for those seeking the relaxed Bucks County lifestyle without the commitment of ownership. The house has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, it is filled with charming details, random width pine floors, spacious light filled rooms and lots of closets. The master bedroom suite has a decorative fireplace and sitting room. Work from home? There are plenty of rooms with views to use as an office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the balcony watching the breeze ripple the surface of the stocked pond. Spend the afternoon relaxing on the stone terrace or enjoying a walk through the sweeping lawns or along the fence lines of the horse pastures. Close to hiking and riding trails along Neshaminy Creek. Need bit of culture or shopping? Located just a few minutes from Doylestown and New Hope, half an hour to Princeton, 45 minutes to Philadelphia and 90 minutes to NYC. Please note: This is a private horse farm, not a commercial riding stable. Owner will consider tenant boarding/riding tenant's horse.