All apartments in Bucks County
Find more places like 1009 SWAMP ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bucks County, PA
/
1009 SWAMP ROAD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:44 PM

1009 SWAMP ROAD

1009 Swamp Road · (203) 948-5157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1009 Swamp Road, Bucks County, PA 18925

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3991 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
PLEASE NOTE: SHOWINGS BEGIN ON JUNE 6TH, 2020. This sprawling vintage stone farmhouse on a 67 acre equestrian estate in Buckingham is an ideal rental for those seeking the relaxed Bucks County lifestyle without the commitment of ownership. The house has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, it is filled with charming details, random width pine floors, spacious light filled rooms and lots of closets. The master bedroom suite has a decorative fireplace and sitting room. Work from home? There are plenty of rooms with views to use as an office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the balcony watching the breeze ripple the surface of the stocked pond. Spend the afternoon relaxing on the stone terrace or enjoying a walk through the sweeping lawns or along the fence lines of the horse pastures. Close to hiking and riding trails along Neshaminy Creek. Need bit of culture or shopping? Located just a few minutes from Doylestown and New Hope, half an hour to Princeton, 45 minutes to Philadelphia and 90 minutes to NYC. Please note: This is a private horse farm, not a commercial riding stable. Owner will consider tenant boarding/riding tenant's horse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 SWAMP ROAD have any available units?
1009 SWAMP ROAD has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1009 SWAMP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1009 SWAMP ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 SWAMP ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1009 SWAMP ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 1009 SWAMP ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1009 SWAMP ROAD offers parking.
Does 1009 SWAMP ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 SWAMP ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 SWAMP ROAD have a pool?
No, 1009 SWAMP ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1009 SWAMP ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1009 SWAMP ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 SWAMP ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 SWAMP ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 SWAMP ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 SWAMP ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1009 SWAMP ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd
Eddington, PA 19020
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd
Hulmeville, PA 19020
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct
Sellersville, PA 18960
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St
Doylestown, PA 18901
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd
Levittown, PA 19056
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr
Yardley, PA 19067
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr
Doylestown, PA 18901

Similar Pages

Bucks County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAFlemington, NJQuakertown, PADublin, PAEmmaus, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAMaple Glen, PA
Blue Bell, PAAudubon, PAJenkintown, PANewtown, PARockledge, PAFeasterville, PAAmbler, PACollegeville, PAWyncote, PABurlington, NJBristol, PAGlenside, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity