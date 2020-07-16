All apartments in Bethlehem
650 Leibert Street

650 Leibert Street · (484) 554-0985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 Leibert Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018
West Bethlehem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1103 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in a great section of West Bethlehem close to everything! This updated 3 BR, 1 Bath Classic End Unit Home is waiting for you! Enter into Hardwood floored Living Room and Dining Room w/ lots of light and excellent space! Kitchen just remodeled with new cabinets, counters and new gas stove/oven. Kitchen leads to delightful covered porch for outdoor dining and relaxation in your private back yard. Upstairs are two hardwood floored bedrooms, 1 has a walk in closet, and then a spacious, tile floored full bath. The 3rd floor boasts a huge 3rd bedroom complete with walk in closet. And a basement for laundry and storage! Economical Gas heat! Hurry to see this one, as it will go fast! Tenant pays all utilities. No pets! Full application required prior to Showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Leibert Street have any available units?
650 Leibert Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 650 Leibert Street have?
Some of 650 Leibert Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Leibert Street currently offering any rent specials?
650 Leibert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Leibert Street pet-friendly?
No, 650 Leibert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 650 Leibert Street offer parking?
Yes, 650 Leibert Street offers parking.
Does 650 Leibert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Leibert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Leibert Street have a pool?
No, 650 Leibert Street does not have a pool.
Does 650 Leibert Street have accessible units?
No, 650 Leibert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Leibert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Leibert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Leibert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Leibert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
