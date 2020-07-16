650 Leibert Street

Amenities

Located in a great section of West Bethlehem close to everything! This updated 3 BR, 1 Bath Classic End Unit Home is waiting for you! Enter into Hardwood floored Living Room and Dining Room w/ lots of light and excellent space! Kitchen just remodeled with new cabinets, counters and new gas stove/oven. Kitchen leads to delightful covered porch for outdoor dining and relaxation in your private back yard. Upstairs are two hardwood floored bedrooms, 1 has a walk in closet, and then a spacious, tile floored full bath. The 3rd floor boasts a huge 3rd bedroom complete with walk in closet. And a basement for laundry and storage! Economical Gas heat! Hurry to see this one, as it will go fast! Tenant pays all utilities. No pets! Full application required prior to Showing!