515 thomas st.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

515 thomas st

515 Thomas Street · (215) 584-4974
Location

515 Thomas Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $2950 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Available 08/01/20 5 Bedrooms at $590 Per bedroom - Property Id: 310605

ATTENTION: LEHIGH UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY
ONE MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE
Brand new renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit for rent located within walking distance to campus.
5 Roomate's can split the cost of this 5 Bedroom town home at $590 Per room for total of $2950
Available for move in: August 1st 2020
Safe & Secure: All of our properties are equipped with security alarm, doorbell intercom and camera.
24/7 Maintenance Available. Our Properties are well maintained and we have an emergency number made available to you to address any issue you might have immediately. Our Maintenance Team works diligently to tend to maintenance issues as quickly and efficiently as possible. Located in the Bethlehem, Near Lehigh University, this stunning home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms 2 Bathrooms that are completely custom, with beautifully designed tiles, and many other features. Other values include: security camera system, video intercom.Come tour today!
VISIT WEB PAGE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/515-thomas-st-bethlehem-pa/310605
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 515 thomas st have any available units?
515 thomas st has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 thomas st have?
Some of 515 thomas st's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 thomas st currently offering any rent specials?
515 thomas st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 thomas st pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 thomas st is pet friendly.
Does 515 thomas st offer parking?
No, 515 thomas st does not offer parking.
Does 515 thomas st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 thomas st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 thomas st have a pool?
No, 515 thomas st does not have a pool.
Does 515 thomas st have accessible units?
No, 515 thomas st does not have accessible units.
Does 515 thomas st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 thomas st has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 thomas st have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 thomas st does not have units with air conditioning.

