1539 E. 8th St.

SPACIOUS HOME ON SOUTH SIDE - BETHLEHEM - 1660 sq ft twin, 3 BR, 1 BA {on 2nd Floor). LR, DR combo, kitchen w/eat-in area and additional room for walk-in closet or office, new gas stove, stainless steel fridge, washer/dryer. Large 3rd floor storage. Walk out basement, small yard. Newer windows, carpeted and a new bathroom. Pets allowed for an additional deposit and a pet fee of $50/month with breed restrictions. No smoking.



Tenant pays all utilities, Gas heat, hot water. Close to Sands, downtown, restaurants, events, and highways. Call Al at 860-578-5885 with any questions. We are not conducting in person showings at this time due to COVID-19 We can discuss alternatives.



Application Approval Requirements:

All prospective tenants 18 or over must complete an application

Minimum Credit Score of 570 or higher for all applicants (with some exceptions)

Documented Proof of Gross monthly income must be near (3) times the monthly rent

Owner does not accept Section 8 or any subsidized housing assistance



