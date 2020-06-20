All apartments in Bethlehem
1539 E. 8th St.
1539 E. 8th St.

1539 East 8th Street · (860) 578-5885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1539 East 8th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1539 E. 8th St. · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1660 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPACIOUS HOME ON SOUTH SIDE - BETHLEHEM - 1660 sq ft twin, 3 BR, 1 BA {on 2nd Floor). LR, DR combo, kitchen w/eat-in area and additional room for walk-in closet or office, new gas stove, stainless steel fridge, washer/dryer. Large 3rd floor storage. Walk out basement, small yard. Newer windows, carpeted and a new bathroom. Pets allowed for an additional deposit and a pet fee of $50/month with breed restrictions. No smoking.

Tenant pays all utilities, Gas heat, hot water. Close to Sands, downtown, restaurants, events, and highways. Call Al at 860-578-5885 with any questions. We are not conducting in person showings at this time due to COVID-19 We can discuss alternatives.

Application Approval Requirements:
All prospective tenants 18 or over must complete an application
Minimum Credit Score of 570 or higher for all applicants (with some exceptions)
Documented Proof of Gross monthly income must be near (3) times the monthly rent
Owner does not accept Section 8 or any subsidized housing assistance

(RLNE4393845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 E. 8th St. have any available units?
1539 E. 8th St. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1539 E. 8th St. have?
Some of 1539 E. 8th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 E. 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1539 E. 8th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 E. 8th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 E. 8th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1539 E. 8th St. offer parking?
No, 1539 E. 8th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1539 E. 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1539 E. 8th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 E. 8th St. have a pool?
No, 1539 E. 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1539 E. 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 1539 E. 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 E. 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 E. 8th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 E. 8th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1539 E. 8th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
