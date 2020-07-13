All apartments in Allentown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Woodmont Ridge

5265 Rockrose Lane · (484) 202-6181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA 18104

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit I15 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit J15 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E31 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit G11 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit G13 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodmont Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
fire pit
game room
internet access
In the heart of the Lehigh Valley, Woodmont Ridge brings a limited collection of thirty uniquely designed carriage homes to its luxury apartment community. Let one of our Leasing Professionals virtually walk you through our brand new two-bedroom carriage-style homes and experience the modern finishes and spacious floorplans you could be living in! Many of our carriage homes feature multi-level floorplans with a top floor master bedroom suite. Most of the carriage homes also include an attached garage. The addition of these brand new rental homes will bring more living options to this fabulous location.

Woodmont Ridge offers residents an elegant clubhouse, stunning pool with sundeck, BBQ terrace, resident lounge, fitness center, pet-friendly features, and more. Nestled at the west end of Allentown, PA, Woodmont Ridge is ideally located to bring the best of the Upper Macungie area right to your front door. Take in nature at Trexler Park just down the road or take care of all your shopp

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $325 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Tosa Inus, German Shepard, Malamute, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, Fila Brasileiro, Argentine Dogo, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Dalmatian, Shar Pei, Wolf American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Great Dane, Bull Mastiff, Siberian Husky or any mix of the breeds; No weight limit; No exotic pets
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodmont Ridge have any available units?
Woodmont Ridge has 23 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodmont Ridge have?
Some of Woodmont Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodmont Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Woodmont Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodmont Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodmont Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Woodmont Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Woodmont Ridge offers parking.
Does Woodmont Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodmont Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodmont Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Woodmont Ridge has a pool.
Does Woodmont Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Woodmont Ridge has accessible units.
Does Woodmont Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodmont Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodmont Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodmont Ridge has units with air conditioning.
