Woodmont Ridge

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $325 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Tosa Inus, German Shepard, Malamute, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, Fila Brasileiro, Argentine Dogo, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Dalmatian, Shar Pei, Wolf American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Great Dane, Bull Mastiff, Siberian Husky or any mix of the breeds; No weight limit; No exotic pets