Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park fire pit game room internet access

In the heart of the Lehigh Valley, Woodmont Ridge brings a limited collection of thirty uniquely designed carriage homes to its luxury apartment community. Let one of our Leasing Professionals virtually walk you through our brand new two-bedroom carriage-style homes and experience the modern finishes and spacious floorplans you could be living in! Many of our carriage homes feature multi-level floorplans with a top floor master bedroom suite. Most of the carriage homes also include an attached garage. The addition of these brand new rental homes will bring more living options to this fabulous location.



Woodmont Ridge offers residents an elegant clubhouse, stunning pool with sundeck, BBQ terrace, resident lounge, fitness center, pet-friendly features, and more. Nestled at the west end of Allentown, PA, Woodmont Ridge is ideally located to bring the best of the Upper Macungie area right to your front door. Take in nature at Trexler Park just down the road or take care of all your shopp