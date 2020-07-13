All apartments in Allentown
Home
/
Allentown, PA
/
Regency Towers
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Regency Towers

1600 Lehigh Pkwy E · (610) 298-0535
Location

1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA 18103
Lehigh Parkway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-4C · Avail. Oct 6

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 1-5B · Avail. Sep 17

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-6H · Avail. Aug 14

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 1-11H · Avail. Aug 18

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 1-9G · Avail. Sep 29

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
The community offers a large selection of amenities including a social lounge, fitness center, swimming pool and sun deck, an on-site laundry center, and parking choices including outdoor, covered and garage spaces. Inside the apartments you'll find a variety of options such as wood or carpeted flooring, spacious layouts, and outdoor living areas. Professionally managed by Berger Rental Communities, residents are provided with unmatched lease flexibilities, and access to an award-winning on-site maintenance and office team. Make your move to Regency Towers today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-two month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit of 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. We have several options available for parking. This includes free parking that is on a first come, first serve basis. The two upgrade options are covered parking for $85.00 per month and garage parking for $135.00 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Towers have any available units?
Regency Towers has 5 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Regency Towers have?
Some of Regency Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Towers is pet friendly.
Does Regency Towers offer parking?
Yes, Regency Towers offers parking.
Does Regency Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Towers have a pool?
Yes, Regency Towers has a pool.
Does Regency Towers have accessible units?
No, Regency Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Regency Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Regency Towers has units with air conditioning.
